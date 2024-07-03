National

A Confused Start, Appeal For More Time, Cervical Cancer Vaccine Pitch: Sudha Murty's Delightful First RS Speech

Beginning her maiden Rajya Sabha speech, a confused Sudha Murty innocently asked Rajeev Shukla, who was at the chair, "When I have to start, I don't know." She then, on a light note, started her address saying, "This is my first speech, it may not be maiden".

Sudha Murty was speaking during a discussion on the motion of thanks on the President's Address on Tuesday. Photo: PTI
Philanthropist and author Sudha Murthy on Tuesday delivered her first Rajya Sabha address, in which she pressed for a government-sponsored vaccination programme to combat cervical cancer and also for promotion of domestic tourism.

Sudha Murty was speaking during a discussion on the motion of thanks on the President's Address.

Former chairperson of ‎Infosys Foundation Sudha Murthy was nominated by the President to the upper house on the eve of International Women's Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised new Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty for her maiden speech in the House. Speaking during a discussion on the motion of thanks on the President's Address in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday

Sudha Murty Given 5 Minutes For RS Speech

Beginning her maiden Rajya Sabha speech, a confused Sudha Murty innocently asked Rajeev Shukla, who was at the chair, "When I have to start, I don't know." She then, on a light note, started her address by saying "this is my first speech, it may not be maiden".

When she was told she had just five minutes to deliver her speech, Sudha Murty said, "Sir, I am not a politician and I do not know how to talk. I have been nominated by the President of India, I am really grateful to her and of course the Prime Minister who announced that on May 8, on Women's Day, as a 'Nari Shakti'".

"I have always worked for poor... I have always been on the field so I am experience is entirely different that both sides of the House... I have been given only given five minutes and being a teacher, for me, five minutes is an extremely small slot," Sudha Murty said.

Sudha Murty Presses For Cervical Vaccination

In her speech, udha Murty said, "There is a vaccination which is given to girls, between the age of nine to 14, known as a cervical vaccination. If the girls take that, it [cancer] can be avoided ... we should promote vaccination for the benefit of our girls because prevention is better than cure."

Quoting her father, she said that when a mother dies it is counted as one death in the hospital but for the family, a mother is lost forever.

The government has handled a very "big vaccination drive during Covid" so it may not be very difficult to provide cervical vaccination to girls in the age group of 9-14 years," news agency PTI quoted Murty as saying.

Murty said that the cervical vaccination has been developed in the West and it is being used for the last 20 years.

"It worked very well. It is not expensive. Today it is Rs 1,400 for people like me who are in the field. If the government intervenes and negotiates...you can bring it to Rs 700-800. We have such a large population. It will be beneficial for our girls in future," she said.

Rajeev Shukla, who was at the chair, asked Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to convey the message to the health minister.

Sudha Murty On Tourism

Sudha Murty also said there are 57 domestic tourist sites, including Bahubali statue at Shravanabela Gola in Karnataka, Lingaraja Temple, Unakoti rock carvings in Tripura, Shivaji forts in Maharashtra, Chausath Yogini temple in Mitawali, Lothal in Gujarat, and Gol Gumbad etc, which should be considered as World Heritage Sites.

"In India, we have 42 World Heritage sites but 57 are pending ... we should bother about those 57 sites," Murty said.

She said that the temples in Srirangam are marvellous.

"There are beautiful Mughal gardens in Kashmir. We always go and see the film shootings, but we never realise that they are not in the World Heritage Sites. The package should be done very well so that people can come and see them. The package should be conveniently done so that we should have good toilets and roads so that the tourists can come. It will increase our revenue in our own country," Sudha Murty said.

She added that a group of old monuments of Sarnath, which are 2500 years old, are still not among World Heritage Sites. Murty said that old Parliament Building design prototyping has been done from the thousands-year-old Chausath Yogini temple at Mitawali in Madhya Pradesh.

