Friday, Apr 22, 2022
Students, Staff Shouldn't Be Allowed To Enter School Premises Without Thermal Scanning, Says Delhi Govt

"Students should also be guided to avoid sharing of lunch, stationery items," the government stated.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 22 Apr 2022 3:22 pm

Students and staff should not be allowed to enter school premises without thermal scanning, the Delhi government said on Friday in a set of COVID-19 guidelines issued for schools.

It also said that parents should be advised to not send their children to school if they test positive for the coronavirus.

The national capital has seen a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the past few days.

On Thursday, Delhi logged 965 fresh Covid cases. It was 1,009 on Wednesday, 632 on Tuesday and 501 on Monday.

