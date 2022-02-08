Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022
Students Protest At DU's North Campus To Demand Resumption Of Offline Classes

Day-long protests had also been organised outside the DU VC's office on Monday over the same issue. In the evening, the police had removed the protesters. 

Students protest at Delhi University to demand resumption of offline classes. PTI Photo

Updated: 08 Feb 2022 5:42 pm

Various student organisations held protests at the Delhi University's North Campus on Tuesday amid heavy police presence to demand the resumption of offline classes. 

On Tuesday, the protesters belonging to various student bodies like the Students' Federation of India (SFI), All India Students' Association among others, demanded the reopening of the campus and also protested against the alleged ''manhandling'' of protesters by police on Monday. Police had earlier dismissed these allegations. 

In South Campus, RSS-affiliate Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held a protest to demand the resumption of offline teaching. On Wednesday, the organisation will protest outside the Academic Council meeting to press their demand of resumption of offline teaching.

With inputs from PTI. 

National Delhi University North Campus Protests Students Protests ABVP
