Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Strong Nation, Society Can Be Built On Strength Of Confident Teachers: Manish Sisodia

During his visit to Delhi government teacher-training institutes in Rajendra Nagar and Daryaganj, he also discussed the difference between pedagogical practices being witnessed by teachers during their training and the way they were taught in their schools, according to a statement.

Manish Sisodia
Manish Sisodia Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Oct 2022 9:23 pm

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said a strong nation and society can be built only on the strength of confident teachers.

During his visit to Delhi government teacher-training institutes in Rajendra Nagar and Daryaganj, he also discussed the difference between pedagogical practices being witnessed by teachers during their training and the way they were taught in their schools, according to a statement.  

"Only a confident teacher can instil confidence in children. A strong nation and a strong society can be built only on the strength of confident teachers. With this, teachers can overcome every fear in their life and feel motivated to do something for their children," Sisodia, who holds the educational portfolio, said.

To become a world-class teacher, future teachers must understand the difference between the way they were taught in their times and the pedagogical practices they are being taught now, he said.

Sisodia asked the trainees to remember their school days and think about what they wanted to learn from their teachers as well as the difference in pedagogical styles of today and what was followed in their times.

The trainees told the education minister that earlier the method of teaching and evaluation used to be different and the process was one-sided.  

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

BJP Conspiring To Shut AAP Government's 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' Programme: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Congress Hits Out At Arvind Kejriwal For Manish Sisodia’s Comparison To Bhagat Singh

AAP Will Build Schools At Every Four Km In Eight Gujarat Cities If It Comes To Power: Manish Sisodia

Tags

National Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Delhi Government Teacher-training Institutes Rajendra Nagar Education Minister Pedagogical Practices
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: When Down Under, Look For Virat Kohli

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: When Down Under, Look For Virat Kohli

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child