Strict Action To Be Taken Against Contractors Violating Norms At Road Construction Sites: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday directed officials to take strict action against contractors who violate norms at road construction sites in the city.

The directions were issued at a meeting to review the progress of ongoing streetscaping project of 16 roads, which are being developed on a pilot project basis.

According to the statement, Sisodia observed the case of a few stretches where contractors were not following the set standards of safety and security.

"Taking cognisance of the situation, the deputy chief minister directed PWD officials to take stringent action. The contractors who do not follow these rules will not be spared and strict action will be taken against them," the statement said.

In the meeting, Sisodia said a weekly on-site inspection of all these pilot stretches would be conducted and their progress reviewed.

The on-site precautions to be ensured by the contractors include adequate arrangement of lights, barricading, regular spraying of water to control dust, signage for buffer zone, deployment of watchman or traffic marshal, covering of construction equipment, maintenance of roads near the construction site and cleanliness, the statement said.

"The Kejriwal government is committed to provide safe and well-designed roads to residents of Delhi and is working diligently on giving them a make-over as per European standards," the statement quoted Sisodia as saying.

The 16 road stretches that are being redeveloped on a pilot basis are: Ring Road from Mayapuri to Moti Bagh Junction, Ring Road from AIIMS to Ashram, Vikas Marg from Laxmi Nagar Chungi to Karkari Mod, Narwana Road from Mother Dairy to Punch Mahal Niwas, Britannia Chowk to Outer Ring Road, West Enclave in Pitampura, Wazirpur Depot Crossing (NSP) to Rithala Metro Station, Shivdaspuri Marg and Patel Road, Nelson Mandela Marg, Karkardooma Court Road, Wazirabad Road, Majlis Park Road, Tikri Border Road, Lodhi Road, Aurobindo Marg, Shantivan Road, and K N Katju Road.

The streetscaping of these 16 roads is part of the city government's project under which 540 km of roads will be beautified.

