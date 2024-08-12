Sensex, Nifty Drop As Stock Market Opens In Red Amid Hindenburg-Adani Row

Days after the latest revelations put forth by Hindenburg Research, the stock market in India opened in red on Monday. As per the latest numbers, Sensex and Nifty both dropped as the market opened.
As per the latest numbers, BSE Sensex opened at 79,459, down by around 246 points. Nifty 50 on the other hand opened at 24,286, down by around 81 points.
Meanwhile, GIFT Nifty also opened on a low today at 24,384. As of 9:30 AM, the trading stood at 24,352 points, indicating a drop of 30 points.
The flat positive for the stock markets comes after another investigative report by Hindenburg Research alleged that SEBI was involved in offshore trading with Adani group.
Citing whistleblower documents, Hindenburg alleged that Madhabi Buch, the chairperson of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and her husband owned stakes in offshore entities linked to the Adani Group's alleged financial misconduct.