National

'Malicious, Mischievous, Manipulative': Adani Group Slams Latest Hindenburg Report On SEBI Links

In an official statement, the Adani group has stated that the latest findings published by the US-based firm are "malicious, mischievous and manipulative".

adani hindenburg report row
Adani Group Slams Latest Hindenburg Report On SEBI Links
info_icon

Adani Group has slammed the latest report by Hindenburg Research alleging links between offshore accounts and SEBI. In an official statement, the Adani group has stated that the latest findings published by the US-based firm are "malicious, mischievous and manipulative".

"The latest allegations by Hindenburg are malicious, mischievous and manipulative selections of publicly available information to arrive at pre-determined conclusions for personal profiteering with wanton disregard for facts and the law," stated the spokesperson.

"We completely reject these allegations against the Adani Group which are a recycling of discredited claims that have been thoroughly investigated, proven to be baseless and already dismissed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court in January 2024," the statement added further.

Citing whistleblower documents, Hindenburg Research issued a new report in which is alleged Madhabi Buch, the chairperson of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and her husband owned stakes in offshore entities linked to the Adani Group's alleged financial misconduct.

"SEBI has shown a surprising lack of interest in Adani's alleged undisclosed web of Mauritius and offshore shell entities," the US-based firm stated.

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch | - PTI
SEBI Chief Denies Hindenburg Report: 'Character Assassination Attempt'

BY Outlook Web Desk

As per the report, the SEBI chairperson and her husband had undisclosed investments in offshore funds in Bermuda and Mauritius, the same entities used by Gautam Adani's brother, Vinod Adani, in order to manipulate the financial markets.

Hindenburg added that these investments date back to 2015, before Buch's appointment as a SEBI member in 2017 and her elevation to chairperson in March 2022.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Paris Olympics: Jemimah Rodrigues 'Can't Wait' To Play For India At Los Angeles 2028
  2. The Hundred: Kieron Pollard Hits Five Consecutive Sixes In Rashid Khan's Over - Watch
  3. Bangladesh Cricket Team Flees Home Unrest, Heads To Pakistan Early
  4. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 4 Highlights: South Africa's Bowlers Put Them On Top At Stumps
  5. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Keshav Maharaj Hopes Proteas' Patience 'Pays Dividends' Against West Indies
Football News
  1. Ederson Commits To Manchester City Stay After Pep Guardiola Talks
  2. Rangers 2-1 Motherwell: Vaclav Cerny Scores Winner As Gers Up And Running At Hampden
  3. Erik Ten Hag Retains Faith In Jadon Sancho After Community Shield Penalty Miss
  4. Manchester City 1-1 Manchester United (7-6 Pens): Manuel Akanji's Spot-Kick Wins Community Shield
  5. 'We Love To Win Finals' - Ruben Dias Revels In Latest Manchester City Triumph At Wembley
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
  2. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  4. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  5. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
Hockey News
  1. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  2. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  3. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics
  4. India's Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh Credits Mental Conditioning For Consecutive Olympic Bronze
  5. Paris Olympics: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Lauds India's Bronze Winning Hockey Team

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Former EAM Natwar Singh Passes Away At 93, PM Modi & More Pay Tribute
  2. Weather News: Delhi Faces Waterlogging, 288 Roads Closed In Himachal Due To Floods | IMD Forecast
  3. Torn Bluetooth Device Leads To Arrest Of Accused In Kolkata Trainee Doctor's Murder Case
  4. SEBI Chief Denies Hindenburg Report: 'Character Assassination Attempt'
  5. Chief Justice Recalls Scene From This Movie To Emphasise Empathy In Young Doctors
Entertainment News
  1. Did You Know? Akshay Kumar Sees 'Tom And Jerry' As 'Action-Violence' And Not Comedy, Here's Why
  2. Ranbir Kapoor Spotted Taking A Stroll With Raha In His Arms - Watch Viral Video Inside
  3. Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Captivates Hearts With His Speech After He Wins Lifetime Achievement Award At Locarno Film Festival
  4. Nikkhil Advani On Why He Is Hesitant To Work With Salman Khan Again: He Feels Bad If His Films Make Less Than Rs 300 Crore
  5. 'Angry Young Men': Salman Khan Announces Release Date Of Docuseries On Writer Duo Salim-Javed
US News
  1. Meijer Recalls Chocolate Chip Cookies Due To Undeclared Milk Allergen | What Shoppers Need To Know
  2. Did Taylor Swift Secretly Endorse Kamala Harris? | Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  3. Unusual Jobs At The Olympics: These People Keep It Going
  4. Turn Your Instagram Notes Into Golden Notes By Using These ‘Special Words’
  5. New Yorkers Convert Puddle Into An Open Aquarium, But Some Are Not Happy With It
World News
  1. Thousands Protest In Serbia Against Lithium Mining Project; Officials Say Plot Against President
  2. Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus Calls For 'National Unity' Amid Rise In Violence Against Hindus, Minorities
  3. Turkey Restores Instagram After 9-Day Ban | Here's What Happened
  4. Brazil Voepass Plane Crash: Bodies Of All 62 Passengers Found, Families Gather In Sao Paulo
  5. Middle East: Nearly 100 Dead After Israel Strikes Gaza School; US Troops In Syria Injured After Drone Attack
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 Highlights: Faith Kipyegon Wins Third Straight 1500m Gold; Vinesh Phogat's CAS Verdict Deferred Till August 13