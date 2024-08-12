National

Hindenburg Allegations Against SEBI: What SEBI Said, How Is Adani Linked Again | Key Facts

Hindeburg Research alleged that it suspects unwillingness by SEBI - Securities and Exchange Board of India - to act against Adani Group may be because of its head Madhabi Puri Buch had stakes in offshore funds linked to the conglomerate - an allegation that the SEBI head called "baseless" and an attempt of "character assassination".

Hindenburg sebi madhay puri buch
In this April 2, 2024 file photo, Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Madhabi Puri Buch speaks during CII's 17th Corporate Governance Summit, in Mumbai Photo: PTI
info_icon

Allegations by US-based investment research firm Hindenburg have sparked another controversy in India over a year after it accused Adani Group of pulling "the largest con in corporate history" by using a web of companies in tax havens to inflate its revenue and manipulate stock prices, even as debt piled up.

The fresh allegations by Hindeburg Research are against SEBI - Securities and Exchange Board of India. The US short-seller alleged that it suspects SEBI's unwillingness to act against Adani Group may be because of its head Madhabi Puri Buch had stakes in offshore funds linked to the conglomerate - an allegation that the SEBI head called "baseless" and an attempt of "character assassination".

ALSO READ | 'Made Relevant Disclosures': SEBI Defends Chairman Buch, Assures Investigation Against Adani Almost Complete

The allegations have triggered a political slugfest, with the Congress and other INDIA bloc parties demanding Madhabi Puri Buch's removal and a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe, and the ruling BJP accusing the opposition of being a part of a conspiracy to create financial instability and chaos in India.

Hindenburg Allegations Top Updates

  • What Are Hindenburg's Allegations Against SEBI: US short-seller Hindenburg Research alleged that it suspects SEBI's unwillingness to act against Adani Group may be because of its head Madhabi Puri Buch had stakes in offshore funds linked to the conglomerate - an allegation that the SEBI head called "baseless" and an attempt of "character assassination".

Hindenburg alleged that Buch and her husband had undisclosed investments in obscure offshore funds in Bermuda and Mauritius, the same entities allegedly used by Vinod Adani - the elder brother of group chairman Gautam Adani - to round-trip funds and inflate stock prices.

  • Allegations Against SEBI Head, Her Husband: Hindenburg on Saturday stated that the Madhabi and her husband invested in offshore entities that were allegedly part of a fund structure managed by India Infoline and in which Vinod Adani, elder brother of group chairman Gautam Adani, also had investments. These investments reportedly date back to 2015, well before her appointment as a whole-time member of SEBI in 2017 and the subsequent elevation as chairperson in March 2022.

Hindenburg said Bermuda-based Global Opportunities Fund, which allegedly was used by entities connected to Adani Group to trade in shares of group companies, had sub-funds. Buch and her husband were investors in one of these sub-funds in 2015.

Citing "whistleblower documents", Hindenburg said, "Madhabi Buch, the current chairperson of SEBI, and her husband had stakes in both obscure offshore funds used in the Adani money siphoning scandal."

  • What Did SEBI Say: Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch in a joint statement strongly denied the "baseless allegations and insinuations made in the report". The same, they said, "are devoid of any truth".

"Our life and finances are an open book," they said. "It is unfortunate that Hindenburg Research against whom SEBI has taken an enforcement action and issued a show cause notice has chosen to attempt character assassination in response to the same."

Buchs said they have no hesitation in disclosing any and all financial documents, including those that relate to the period when we were strictly private citizens, to any and every authority that may seek them. While the statement did not talk on the questions Hindenburg raised over SEBI probe, the duo promised to come out with a detailed response.

Hindenburg Asks More Questions To Buchs: Following statements made by Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch, Hindenburg Research posed new questions for the SEBI chairperson alleging that her response contained several significant admissions and raised critical new questions.

In a social media post on 'X', the US short seller stated that "SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Buch's response to our report includes several important admissions and raises numerous new critical questions."

  • What Adani Said: Adani group in a regulatory filing called the allegations by Hindenburg as "malicious, mischievous and manipulative selections of publicly available information to arrive at predetermined conclusions for personal profiteering with wanton disregard for facts and the law."

"The Adani Group has absolutely no commercial relationship with the individuals or matters mentioned in this calculated deliberate effort to malign our standing," it said. "We remain steadfastly committed to transparency and compliance with all legal and regulatory requirements".

ALSO READ | 'Malicious, Mischievous, Manipulative': Adani Group Slams Latest Hindenburg Report On SEBI Links

Rejecting the allegations, it said they were nothing but a "recycling of discredited claims that have been thoroughly investigated, proven to be baseless and already dismissed by the Supreme Court in March 2023."

  • Oppn Demands SEBI Chief's Resignation, JPC Probe: On Sunday, the Congress and other INDIA bloc parties demanding her removal and a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe, and the ruling BJP accusing the opposition of being a part of a conspiracy to create financial instability and chaos in India.

The opposition parties also urged the Supreme Court to step in. The Congress said the government must act immediately to eliminate conflicts of interest in SEBI's investigation of the Adani Group and renewed the demand for a JPC probe into the entire matter.

ALSO READ | ‘Adani Mega Scam': Congress Seeks JPC Probe After Hindenburg Report On SEBI Chief

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said the integrity of SEBI has been "gravely compromised" by the allegations against its chairperson and asked whether the Supreme Court would look into this matter suo motu once again following the revelations.

Advertisement

Honest investors across the country have pressing questions for the government: Why hasn't SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch resigned yet? ...If investors lose their hard-earned money, who will be held accountable -- PM Modi, the SEBI Chairperson, or Gautam Adani?" the Congress leader said.

  • BJP Alleges Conspiracy: The BJP alleged that the Congress and other opposition parties are part of a conspiracy to create financial instability and chaos in India and rejected Hindenburg's charge against the SEBI chairperson as an attempt to discredit the financial watchdog.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the short-selling firm, which last year levelled serious allegations against the Adani group, is facing scrutiny from Indian probe agencies.

ALSO READ | SEBI Chief Denies Hindenburg Report: 'Character Assassination Attempt'

Advertisement

Opposition parties are echoing its allegation, and the conspiracy is now clearly visible that they want to create chaos and instability, especially in the financial sector, he told news agency PTI.

BJP leader and former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the short-selling firm has clearly attacked market regulator SEBI in an "obvious partnership" with the Congress and has an ominous motive and goal.

It is to destabilise and discredit one of the world's strongest financial systems and create chaos in the world's fastest-growing economy, he said on X.

  • Hindenburg's Earlier Allegations Against Adani: In January last year, Hindenburg Research, known for betting against companies like Nikola Corp and Twitter, accused the Adani Group of running "the largest con in corporate history." They claimed the group used companies in tax havens to inflate revenue and manipulate stock prices while accumulating debt.

Advertisement

The Adani Group strongly denied these accusations, but the report caused a massive drop in the group's stock value, wiping out over $150 billion at its lowest point. Most of the group's 10 listed companies have since recovered their losses.

ALSO READ | Adani Group in Spotlight Again as Hindenburg Receives Show Cause Notice By SEBI

Following the Hindenburg report, the Supreme Court asked SEBI, the market regulator, to investigate and set up a separate panel to look into regulatory lapses. The panel did not find any major issues with Adani, and the Supreme Court said no further investigation was needed beyond SEBI's.

Advertisement

On June 26 this year, SEBI issued a notice accusing Hindenburg of "deliberately sensationalising and distorting certain facts" and collaborating with a New York hedge fund to profit from its bet.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ben Stokes Injury: England Test Skipper Suffers Hamstring Issue During The Hundred, Doubtful For Sri Lanka Series
  2. Who Is Rai Benjamin, The Paris Olympics Gold Medallist And What Is His Cricket Connection
  3. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 5 Highlights: Alick Athanaze Helps West Indies Rescue Draw
  4. Ricky Ponting Says Return Of Cricket At Olympics In 2028 'Will Open Game To New Audience'
  5. India Women's 'A' Team Loses Third T20I Against Australia 'A' For 0-3 Series Sweep
Football News
  1. Durand Cup 2024 Wrap: Punjab FC Beat Mumbai City 3-0, Chennaiyin FC Triumph Over Assam Rifles
  2. Heerenveen 0-1 Ajax, Eredivisie: Robin Van Persie Starts Reign With Opening Day Defeat
  3. Arteta Confident Calafiori Will Improve Arsenal After Impressive Debut
  4. Liverpool Looking To Strengthen Squad, Says Arne Slot Amid Martin Zubimendi Links
  5. Roma's Tammy Abraham Says 'It Is My Season' After Injury Layoff
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  2. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  3. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
  4. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
Hockey News
  1. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  2. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  3. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  4. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  5. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather LIVE Updates: 'Why Property Rates So High', Ask Gurugram Residents After Rainy Sunday Floods City; 14 Dead In Rajasthan
  2. Hindenburg Allegations Against SEBI: What SEBI Said, How Is Adani Linked Again | Key Facts
  3. Sensex, Nifty Drop As Stock Market Opens In Red Amid Hindenburg-Adani Row
  4. Haryana: Former AAP Leader Expelled From BJP Hours After Joining Party For His ‘Controversial Past’
  5. An Unequal Republic: The Modern Forms Of Unfreedom
Entertainment News
  1. Abhishek Bachchan Refutes Divorce Rumours With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Entire Thing Has Been Blown Out Of Proportion
  2. BTS Rapper Suga Faces Criminal Investigation and Potential Jail Time For Drunk Driving Incident: Report
  3. 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Trailer Review: Mufasa And Taka Emerge As Unlikely Brothers Before They Become Each Other's Nemesis
  4. Travis Scott Released From Police Custody Without Charges After Paris Hotel Altercation Incident
  5. Did You Know? Akshay Kumar Sees 'Tom And Jerry' As 'Action-Violence' And Not Comedy, Here's Why
US News
  1. Gravity Falls Website Countdown Sparks Frenzy: Is Season 3 In The Works? | Here's What We Know
  2. Love Is Blind Star Izzy Zapata Accused Of Cheating By Girlfriend Shelby Webb | Instagram Drama Explained
  3. How Jane Birkin’s Vintage Style Is Making A Modern Comeback With Bag Charms
  4. Gracie Mae Thompson Missing: How A Viral Teen Disappearance Became A Possible Scam In Texas | Explained
  5. Elon Musk’s Mom Shares Why She Sleeps On The Floor When Visiting Her Son
World News
  1. Middle East: Israel Continues To Brace For Iran Attack; US Submarine, Aircraft Carrier Deployed Amid Tensions
  2. Russia-Ukraine Trade Blame After Fire Breaks Out At Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
  3. Greece Wildfires: Red Alert Active As Fires Blaze Near Athens Amid Prolonged Heatwave
  4. Sheikh Hasina's Resignation 'Speech' Alleging US Involvement 'False And Fabricated,' Says Her Son
  5. Gravity Falls Website Countdown Sparks Frenzy: Is Season 3 In The Works? | Here's What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 Highlights: Faith Kipyegon Wins Third Straight 1500m Gold; Vinesh Phogat's CAS Verdict Deferred Till August 13