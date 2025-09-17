Statue of Meenatai Thackeray Vandalised with Paint; Man Arrested

Meenatai Thackeray’s statue was vandalised with oil paint, and CCTV footage helped police arrest Upendra Pawaskar for questioning.
Leaders across parties, including Uddhav Thackeray and CM Fadnavis, condemned the incident and urged restraint while promising strict action.
The defacement is seen as politically motivated by some, following recent protests, but officials are investigating before drawing conclusions.
The statue of late Meenatai Thackeray, the wife of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, was vandalised with oil paint, leading to the arrest of a man on Wednesday evening who was identified through CCTV cameras.
According to an official, Upendra Pawaskar has been recognized as the culprit and is currently being questioned.
The act came to light when an onlooker observed red oil paint on the bust and the pedestal about 6.30 am. As the word circulated, workers of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) went to the area and cleaned the premises. The police were subsequently informed, an official said.
According to the official, eight teams were established to find the criminals, and police are currently reviewing CCTV material from the Shivaji Park neighborhood.
Under section 298 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which prohibits damaging or defiling a place of worship with the intention of insulting the religion of any class of people, a formal complaint was filed against unidentified individuals at the Shivaji Park police station.
Earlier in the day, Uddhav and his cousin Raj Thackeray visited the scene separately since Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS workers were feeling very emotional.
Uddhav condemned the defacement and stated that the goal appears to be to cause instability in Maharashtra.
This could be done by someone who is shy to take the name of their parents, he said, and appealed to the party workers to exercise restraint.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also condemned the incident.
"Police will trace anti-social elements involved (in the desecration) and take action. There is no need to give political colour to the incident," said Fadnavis, who handles the Home portfolio.
Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said the culprits won't be spared and strict action will be initiated.
"I have spoken to the police commissioner. Even the CM is looking into it," Shinde said.
Yogesh Kadam, the head of the Shiv Sena and the Minister of State for Home, said that Shiv Sainiks were emotionally offended by the statue's vandalism.
'Maasaheb' is a matter of religion for Shiv Sainiks, according to state minister Shamburaj Desai, who is the Shiv Sena's member.
Anil Desai, a Mumbai South Central MP and leader of the Sena (UBT), claimed the incident was a reflection of the state government's shortcomings.
Mahesh Sawant, an MLA for the local Sena (UBT), alluded to the incident's political motivation.
This event happened following a "sindoor" protest by Sena (UBT) over the September 14 Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan. Without giving a name, he said that it occurred following their demonstration.
With PTI input.