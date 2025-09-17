Statue of Meenatai Thackeray Vandalised with Paint; Man Arrested

Authorities arrest suspect after statue defaced at Shivaji Park; political leaders condemn act, vow strict action without politicising issue.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Statue of Meenatai Thackeray
Statue of Meenatai Thackeray
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Meenatai Thackeray’s statue was vandalised with oil paint, and CCTV footage helped police arrest Upendra Pawaskar for questioning.

  • Leaders across parties, including Uddhav Thackeray and CM Fadnavis, condemned the incident and urged restraint while promising strict action.

  • The defacement is seen as politically motivated by some, following recent protests, but officials are investigating before drawing conclusions.

The statue of late Meenatai Thackeray, the wife of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, was vandalised with oil paint, leading to the arrest of a man on Wednesday evening who was identified through CCTV cameras.

According to an official, Upendra Pawaskar has been recognized as the culprit and is currently being questioned.

The act came to light when an onlooker observed red oil paint on the bust and the pedestal about 6.30 am. As the word circulated, workers of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) went to the area and cleaned the premises. The police were subsequently informed, an official said.

According to the official, eight teams were established to find the criminals, and police are currently reviewing CCTV material from the Shivaji Park neighborhood.

Under section 298 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which prohibits damaging or defiling a place of worship with the intention of insulting the religion of any class of people, a formal complaint was filed against unidentified individuals at the Shivaji Park police station.

Related Content
Related Content

Earlier in the day, Uddhav and his cousin Raj Thackeray visited the scene separately since Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS workers were feeling very emotional.

Uddhav condemned the defacement and stated that the goal appears to be to cause instability in Maharashtra.

This could be done by someone who is shy to take the name of their parents, he said, and appealed to the party workers to exercise restraint.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also condemned the incident.

"Police will trace anti-social elements involved (in the desecration) and take action. There is no need to give political colour to the incident," said Fadnavis, who handles the Home portfolio.

Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said the culprits won't be spared and strict action will be initiated.

"I have spoken to the police commissioner. Even the CM is looking into it," Shinde said.

Yogesh Kadam, the head of the Shiv Sena and the Minister of State for Home, said that Shiv Sainiks were emotionally offended by the statue's vandalism.

'Maasaheb' is a matter of religion for Shiv Sainiks, according to state minister Shamburaj Desai, who is the Shiv Sena's member.

Anil Desai, a Mumbai South Central MP and leader of the Sena (UBT), claimed the incident was a reflection of the state government's shortcomings.

Mahesh Sawant, an MLA for the local Sena (UBT), alluded to the incident's political motivation.

This event happened following a "sindoor" protest by Sena (UBT) over the September 14 Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan.  Without giving a name, he said that it occurred following their demonstration.

With PTI input.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia Highlights, 2nd Women's ODI Updates: IND-W Level 3-Match Series With 102-Run Win

  2. Pakistan Vs UAE Live Score, Asia Cup: Shaheen Cleans Up Sharafu In Hosts' Chase Of 147-Run Target | UAE 21/1 (2.3)

  3. Ireland Vs England Highlights, 1st T20I: Red-Hot Phil Salt Powers ENG To Four-Wicket Win In Opener

  4. India-Pakistan No Handshake Controversy, Asia Cup 2025: PCB Doubles Down On Pycroft Removal Demand - Report

  5. India Vs West Indies Tests: WI Announce 15-Member Test Squad, Roston Chase Named Captain

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Confrontation Between the Institutional Foundations Of Democracy

  2. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday: What Investments And Visits Are Planned This Year

  5. India-US Get Ready For Trade Talks

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

  2. U.S. and China Agree on TikTok Ownership Framework Amid Trade Talks

  3. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  4. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

  5. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

World News

  1. India-US Get Ready For Trade Talks

  2. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  3. Japan Holds Back On Palestinian Statehood Recognition Amid Diplomatic Pressures

  4. Tianjin Trifecta: Who Plays What Role In Changed India, China, Russia Relations?

  5. Germany Holds Talks With Taliban Representatives To Resume Deportations

Latest Stories

  1. NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Declared; Admissions by September 25

  2. Rohan Kanawade Interview On Sabar Bonda| “Audiences Should See The Relationship As Any Other Love Story”

  3. PM Narendra Modi’s 75th Birthday: Indian and Global Leaders Send Greetings

  4. India Vs Australia Highlights, 2nd Women's ODI Updates: IND-W Level 3-Match Series With 102-Run Win

  5. Horoscope Today, September 17, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Libra, Sagittarius & More

  6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday: What Investments And Visits Are Planned This Year

  7. Mahalaya 2025 - Date, Rituals, And Celebration Of The Auspicious Day

  8. Death Penalty Sought In Charlie Kirk Killing