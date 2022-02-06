Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
State Funeral For Lata Mangeshkar: Maharashtra CM

Her melodious voice was immortal, he said, adding that everyone was in grief after hearing about her demise.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 5:01 pm

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Sunday, said that singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, who died at a hospital in the morning, will be accorded a state funeral.
       

Lata Mangeshkar (92), the voice of generations of Indians and one of the biggest music icons of the country, died due to multiple organ failures, her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her said.
       

The last rites will be held in the evening. Thackeray in a statement said Lata Mangeshkar's death was an end of a glorious era.
       

Her melodious voice was immortal, he said adding, that everyone was in grief after hearing about her demise."She will continue to live amongst us," the CM said in a statement.
         

The funeral will be held will state honours, he added. "It is sad that Lata Mangeshkar has left us physically. She was a symbol of motherly blessing. Her voice has brought alive all situations in everyone's lives. Her voice broke the barriers of language, region, caste, creed and religion," Thackeray said.
       

The CM also said that Lata Mangeshkar shared warm relations with his family."She was an avid photographer and had the knowledge about good cameras and different lenses. We often discussed photography and she was present at my photo exhibitions to bless me. Recently when I was hospitalised, she enquired about my health," the chief minister said. 

With PTI inputs.

