Stalin Reaffirms DMK's Commitment To Safeguarding Muslim Rights, Slams AIADMK And BJP

Stalin accused the BJP-led central government of pushing through controversial changes to the Waqf Act and credited the DMK, along with allied organisations, for securing a stay from the Supreme Court on key provisions of the amendment.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Stalin Reaffirms DMK’s Commitment To Safeguarding Muslim Rights
M K Stalin | Photo: PTI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M.K. Stalin has reaffirmed his party's unwavering commitment to upholding the rights of the Muslim community, PTI reported. He made the remarks while strongly criticising both the AIADMK and the BJP over issues ranging from the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to the recent amendments to the Waqf Act.

Addressing a gathering to commemorate the 1,500th birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, Stalin emphasised that the DMK has consistently stood by the Muslim population. He accused the BJP-led central government of pushing through controversial changes to the Waqf Act and credited the DMK, along with allied organisations, for securing a stay from the Supreme Court on key provisions of the amendment.

“The BJP government at the Centre has attempted to alter fundamental aspects of the Waqf law, but it was the DMK’s legal battle that ensured a halt through the highest court,” Stalin said.

Taking aim at the AIADMK, the Chief Minister said the party had betrayed the Muslim community on multiple fronts, including its stance on the CAA and triple talaq law. He pointed out that such betrayals prompted former AIADMK leaders like Anwar Raja to exit the party and align with the DMK instead.

During his speech, Stalin recalled the historical significance of Tiruvarur in DMK’s political journey, noting that it was during a Milad-un-Nabi event here that DMK founder C.N. Annadurai and later party patriarch M. Karunanidhi first met, a moment he said laid the foundation for Tamil Nadu’s progress.

Calling for unity among Muslim leaders, Stalin said that cooperation among various community representatives was essential for future victories. The event saw the participation of key Muslim political figures including IUML’s K.M. Kader Mohideen, MMK leader Prof. Jawahirullah, MJK’s Thamimun Ansari, and SDPI’s Nellai Mubarak.

Stalin also drew parallels between Prophet Muhammad’s teachings and the values promoted by Tamil reformist leaders like Periyar, Annadurai, and Karunanidhi, who he said championed social equality and harmony.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine, Stalin condemned the ongoing violence in Gaza and urged the central government to take immediate and decisive action to address the humanitarian crisis.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the DMK’s track record of welfare initiatives aimed at the Muslim community. Among the measures he listed were: a 3.5 percent internal reservation for Muslims under the Backward Classes category, inclusion of Urdu-speaking Muslims in the BC list, establishment of a Minority Welfare Board, the formation of the Tamil Nadu Urdu Academy, and the construction of a new Haj House near Chennai airport.

Stalin responded positively to SDPI leader Nellai Mubarak’s appeal for educational material on Prophet Muhammad, stating that such content has already been integrated into the school curriculum.

Reiterating the DMK's stance on community support, Stalin declared: “Whenever Muslims face challenges, the DMK is the first to stand by them. We were at the forefront of opposing the CAA with genuine conviction.”

Without naming AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Stalin criticised the former Chief Minister’s response to anti-CAA protests, accusing his administration of allowing police action against demonstrators. He also called out the AIADMK’s inconsistency on the Triple Talaq law, accusing it of backing the BJP’s divisive politics.

On the Waqf Amendment Bill, Stalin accused the AIADMK of staging a “deceptive drama” and aligning with the BJP’s legislative agenda. “The stay from the Supreme Court was a result of our determined legal resistance,” he said.

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister urged the public to reject parties that support what he described as the BJP’s “autocratic and authoritarian politics.”

“The DMK will always be among you. We are here to protect your rights and ensure justice for the Muslim community,” he assured.


With PTI inputs

Published At:
×

