Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
National

Sri Lankan Navy 10 Arrests Indian Fishermen For Poaching

Sri Lankan Navy personnel have even fired at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seized their boats.

Sri Lankan Navy arrests Indian fishermen (Representational Image)
Sri Lankan Navy arrests Indian fishermen (Representational Image) AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 7:12 pm

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 10 Indian fishermen and seized their trawlers for allegedly poaching in the country’s territorial waters, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The fishermen were arrested on Monday off the northeastern coast of Mullaithivu. A Navy fast attack craft had given chase to the Indian fishermen before they were arrested, the statement said.

They were brought to the eastern port of Trincomalee and handed over to the fisheries inspectorate of Trincomalee for further action, the Navy said.

Get Indian Fishermen Released From Sri Lanka: Vaiko to Centre

In the recent years, there have been periodic instances of Indian fishermen being apprehended by Sri Lankan authorities for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. 

The Palk Strait, which is a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with the Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan's territorial waters. 

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
