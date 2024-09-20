National

'Speculative, Misleading': Centre On Report Of Indian Ammunition In Ukraine

"It implies violations by India, where none exist and hence, is inaccurate and mischievous," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Russia Ukraine war
India has called for peace diplomacy in the Russia-Ukraine war | Photo: AP
info_icon

India on Thursday dismissed a "misleading" report that said artillery shells manufactured by Indian manufacturers have been diverted by European customers to Ukraine and New Delhi had not intervened to stop it.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have seen the Reuters report. It is speculative and misleading. It implies violations by India, where none exist and hence, is inaccurate and mischievous."

Jaiswal said that New Delhi has an "impeccable" track record when it comes to complying with international obligations on the export of military and dual-use items.

"India has been carrying out its defence exports taking into account its international obligations on non-proliferation and based on its own robust legal and regulatory framework, which includes a holistic assessment of relevant criteria, including end-user obligations and certifications," Jaiswal said.

The media report had said that artillery shells sold by Indian arms manufacturers have been diverted by European buyers to Ukraine, despite objections from Moscow. It added that this trade has occurred for more than a year with New Delhi choosing not to intervene, even after Russia raised concerns.

The report said that the diversion of India-made ammunitions was uncovered through a Reuters analysis of customs data and interviews with several Indian and European government officials, as well as defence industry insiders.

Indian Army soldiers participate in a mock drill exercise during the Army Day parade in New Delhi. - Reuters
Russian Ire Grows As Indian Ammunition Appears On Ukrainian Frontlines: Reports

BY Outlook Web Desk

Notably, India has been clear about its arms export regulations, which state that weapons can be only used by the country that purchases them, and unauthorised transfers can result in the termination of future sales. However, customs data and government sources had suggested that this rule has been broken. Violating these export restrictions, it was said that European countries -- especially Italy and the Czech Republic -- have been sending India-made artillery shells to Ukraine.

ALSO READ | Hugs & Handshakes: PM Modi Meets Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, Says 'India Was Never Neutral' On War

Indian officials, earlier as well, denied that New Delhi is directly supplying arms to Ukraine. As per tow Indian government sources and two defence industry insiders, only a small percentage of Ukraine's ammunition comes from India.

However, the geopolitical implications of this holds significance in the broader imagery as India maintains a balance between Moscow and Kyiv. While Russia is a key partner, India is also on the path to strengthen relations with the US, which mainly backs Ukraine.

India has asserted its stance that violence cannot pave way for a solution, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that "a solution cannot be found in the battlefield". New Delhi has remained a strong advocate of dialogue and diplomacy as a route to peace settlements.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: BAN Look To Break Ashwin-Jadeja Stand On Fresh Day
  2. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs St Kitts And Nevis Patriots Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League: When, Where To Watch
  3. ENG Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Head Ton Helps Australia Thrash England By Seven Wickets
  4. Namibia Vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: When, Where To Watch
  5. Australia U-19 Tour Of India 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Matches
Football News
  1. Women's Champions League Roundup: Real Madrid Snatch First Leg Lead
  2. Women's Super League Matchday 1 Predictions: Will Bompastor Make Winning Start With Chelsea?
  3. Brest 2-1 Sturm Graz, UEFA Champions League: Hosts Making Winning Start On European Bow
  4. Atletico Madrid 2-1 RB Leipzig: Late Jose Gimenez Header Hands Hosts Victory
  5. Monaco 2-1 Barcelona: George Ilenikhena Seals Memorable Champions League Win For Hosts
Tennis News
  1. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
  2. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
  3. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  4. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  5. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
Hockey News
  1. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  4. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Teaser | Indira Gandhi’s 1975 Emergency
  2. 'Many Who Submitted Maafi Namas to Indira Govt Are Now Anti-Emergency Crusaders'
  3. RG Kar Rape & Murder: Medics Withdraw Protests Partially, Bengal Govt Issues Directives | Top Updates
  4. Indira Gandhi, The Nationalist
  5. From The Tumultuous '70s, Some Questions Remain
Entertainment News
  1. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  2. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  3. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  4. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
  5. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
US News
  1. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  2. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  3. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  4. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  5. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
World News
  1. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  2. Israel Strikes Southern Lebanon Amid Hezbollah Leader's Condemnation Of Crossing 'Red Lines'
  3. Sweden Charges Woman With War Crimes For Allegedly Torturing Yazidi Women, And Children In Syria
  4. Green Sahara: An Unusual Shift In Weather Pattern Makes The Impossible Possible | What Does It Mean
  5. Earth To Gain A 'Second Moon'! Mini-Moon Asteroid 2024 PT5 Set For Temporary Orbit | Key Facts
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Local Boy Ashwin Shines With A Century - IND (339/6)
  2. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
  3. Dulip Samaraweera: Sri Lankan Banned From Coaching In Australia For 20 Years
  4. Does India's Election Architecture Have Space For One Nation, One Election?
  5. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch TKR Vs ABF Match
  6. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  7. Horoscope For September 19, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Lebanon Walkie-Talkie Blasts Kill 20; Concern Of Wider Conflict With Israel Rises | What We Know