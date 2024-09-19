Russian Ire Grows As Indian Ammunition Appears On Ukrainian Frontlines: Reports

Artillery shells manufactured by Indian companies have been diverted by European buyers to Ukraine, despite objections from Moscow. According to a report by Reuters, this trade has occurred for more than a year, with New Delhi choosing not to intervene, even after Russia raised concerns.
The diversion of Indian-made munitions was uncovered through a Reuters analysis of customs data and interviews with multiple Indian and European government officials, as well as defence industry insiders.
The transfer of Indian munitions is part of a broader effort by European countries to bolster Ukraine’s defence against Russia, but it raises questions about India’s role in the conflict, especially given its long-standing ties with Moscow.
India’s Arms Export Rules and Russian Concerns
India’s arms export regulations are clear: weapons can only be used by the country that purchases them, and unauthorized transfers can result in the termination of future sales. However, customs data and government sources suggest that this rule has been broken. European countries, particularly Italy and the Czech Republic, have been sending Indian-made artillery shells to Ukraine, in violation of these export restrictions.
Moscow has raised the issue with New Delhi on at least two occasions. In one such instance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the matter with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during a meeting in July 2024. Despite these protests, India has not taken any concrete steps to halt the supply of munitions through European intermediaries. Officials familiar with the matter stated that India is monitoring the situation but has not intervened to stop the trade.
A Growing Trade in Munitions
Indian officials have denied that New Delhi is directly supplying Ukraine. According to two Indian government sources and two defence industry insiders, only a small percentage of Ukraine’s ammunition comes from India. One Indian official estimated that less than 1% of the weapons used by Kyiv since the war began originated in India. However, it is unclear whether the munitions sent to Ukraine by European customers were resold or donated.
The involvement of European countries in supplying Indian-made munitions to Ukraine has come to light, with Italy and the Czech Republic playing leading roles. Spain and Slovenia have also been implicated, as their defence contractors have been heavily involved in sourcing supplies for Ukraine’s war effort. Data analyzed by Reuters shows that three major Indian ammunition manufacturers—Yantra India, Munitions India, and Kalyani Strategic Systems—have ramped up exports of artillery shells and related components to these European nations since the start of the war.
Customs data shows that between February 2022 and July 2024, India exported $135.25 million worth of munitions, including completed artillery shells, to Italy, the Czech Republic, Spain, and Slovenia. This marks a significant increase from the $2.8 million in exports recorded in the two years prior to the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.
Italy’s Role and Arms Manufacturing
Italy has emerged as a key player in the transfer of Indian-made artillery shells to Ukraine. According to a former senior executive at Yantra India, an Italian defence contractor, Meccanica per l'Elettronica e Servomeccanismi (MES), is one of Yantra’s largest foreign customers. MES purchases empty artillery shells from Yantra India and fills them with explosives before sending them to Ukraine. Customs data confirms that between February 2022 and July 2024, Yantra exported $35 million worth of empty 155mm artillery shells to MES.
In another example, customs records from February 2024 show that U.K.-based arms company Dince Hill exported $6.7 million worth of ammunition from Italy to Ukraine, including 155mm shells manufactured by MES for Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense. These transactions highlight the complex supply chain through which Indian munitions are being funnelled to Ukraine via European intermediaries.
Spain’s Involvement
Spain has also played a role in the transfer of Indian arms to Ukraine. In May 2024, Spanish Transport Minister Óscar Puente posted on social media an end-user agreement signed by a Czech defence official authorizing the transfer of Indian-made ammunition to Ukraine. The shipment included 120mm and 125mm mortar shells manufactured by Munitions India and valued at over $9 million.
Customs records show that the mortar shells were shipped from the Indian city of Chennai to Czech Defence Systems, a company that has been supplying arms to Ukraine. Although pro-Palestinian activists had alleged that a vessel carrying Indian-made arms to a Spanish port was delivering the weapons to Israel, Spanish officials later confirmed that Ukraine was the final destination.
India’s Strategic Calculations
India’s decision not to intervene in the diversion of its arms to Ukraine is influenced by several factors. As the world’s largest arms importer, India has long relied on Russia for the majority of its military hardware. More than 60% of India’s arms imports come from Russia, and the two nations have enjoyed close military and diplomatic ties for decades. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has refused to join Western sanctions against Moscow, maintaining a neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
However, India’s strategic priorities are shifting. In recent years, New Delhi has sought to diversify its arms suppliers and strengthen its defence industry. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh announced in August 2024 that India’s defence exports had surpassed $2.5 billion in the last fiscal year, with a target of $6 billion by 2029. The ongoing war in Ukraine has provided India with an opportunity to expand its arms exports, even if some of those arms end up in Kyiv’s hands.
According to Arzan Tarapore, an Indian defence expert at Stanford University, the expansion of India’s arms exports has likely led to some instances of end-user violations. This has allowed India to indirectly support Ukraine without openly defying Russia.
Geopolitical Implications
India’s balancing act between its longstanding relationship with Russia and its growing ties with Western nations is becoming increasingly delicate. While Moscow remains a key partner, India is also strengthening its relationship with the United States, Ukraine’s main security backer. India and the U.S. have deepened defence and diplomatic cooperation in response to the rise of China, which both countries view as a strategic rival.
Experts believe that India’s role in supplying arms to Ukraine, even indirectly, is geopolitically significant. Walter Ladwig, a South Asia security expert at King’s College London, explained that allowing small amounts of ammunition to reach Ukraine helps India demonstrate to Western nations that it is not fully aligned with Russia. This is especially important as India seeks to position itself as a global power with a growing defence industry.
Although Russia has protested the diversion of Indian-made arms, its ability to influence India’s actions is limited. India’s strategic priorities are increasingly shaped by its desire to expand its arms exports and maintain strong relationships with both the West and Russia, allowing New Delhi to navigate the complexities of global power dynamics.