Russian Ire Grows As Indian Ammunition Appears On Ukrainian Frontlines: Reports

Moscow has raised the issue with New Delhi on at least two occasions. In one such instance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the matter with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during a meeting in July 2024. Despite these protests, India has not taken any concrete steps to halt the supply of munitions through European intermediaries. Officials familiar with the matter stated that India is monitoring the situation but has not intervened to stop the trade.