Sourav Ganguly's Wife Admitted To Kolkata Hospital With Chikungunya

Updated: 05 Oct 2022 9:13 pm

Dona Ganguly, the wife of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, was admitted to a hospital here after being diagnosed with chikungunya, officials said.   

She was admitted to a private hospital late on Tuesday with fever, joint pain, and rashes, they said.

“Dona Ganguly has been diagnosed to be suffering from Chikungunya. She remains hemodynamically stable and afebrile, and is on maintenance IV fluids,” Woodlands Hospital MD and CEO Dr. Rupali Basu said.

The health status of Dona Ganguly, an acclaimed Odissi dancer, is being closely monitored, Basu added.

(Inputs from PTI)

