Jammu And Kashmir: Massive Avalanche Hits Sonamarg, No Loss Of Life Reported

A massive avalanche hit the Sonamarg area on Srinagar-Leh Highway on Thursday, officials said.
As per reports, no loss of life or property damage has been reported so far.
According to the officials, the avalanche occurred in the Ganderbal district near the workshop for Zojila tunnel construction in Sonamarg.
In light of the current situation, the Jammu and Kashmir authorities have issued an avalanche warning for the higher-reaches of Kashmir valley following heavy snowfall in the first week of February.
People have been advised to avoid venturing towards the avalanche-prone zones for the next 24 hours.