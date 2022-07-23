Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Smriti Irani To Flag Off BJP's Tiranga Rally At Srinagar’s Lal Chowk On Monday

A BJP spokesman said the party's J-K unit has constituted six committees to finalise the arrangements for the event.

undefined
Union Minister Smriti Irani PTI PHOTO/KAMAL SINGH

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Jul 2022 10:34 pm

Union minister Smriti Irani will on Monday flag off BJP's Tiranga motorcyclists rally from the historic Clock Tower at Lal Chowk here to the Kargil War Memorial, the party said on Saturday.

A BJP spokesman said the party's J-K unit has constituted six committees to finalise the arrangements for the event.

The first-ever ‘Tiranga bikers rally’ from Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk to Kargil will be flagged off by Irani on Monday, he said. He said the committees have been advised to ensure smooth conduct of the rally in which at least 700 motorcyclists will participate

Related stories

Smriti Irani Rejects Allegations Of Her Daughter’s Illegal Bar In Goa

Smriti Irani’s Daughter Terms Involvement With ‘Illegal Bar’ In Goa As Baseless

Smriti Irani Assumes The Position Of Minister Of Minority Affairs

The rally will reach the Kargil War Memorial on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the spokesman said. Top BJP leaders including party’s national general secretary Tarun Chug will remain present on the occasion, he said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Union Home Minister Rally Politics J&K Kargil War Memorial Smriti Irani Srinagar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

MP Reports 219 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Stands At 1,435

MP Reports 219 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Stands At 1,435

Eldhose Paul's Historic Triple Jump Final At Worlds

Eldhose Paul's Historic Triple Jump Final At Worlds