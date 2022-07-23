Smriti Irani To Flag Off BJP's Tiranga Rally At Srinagar’s Lal Chowk On Monday

Union minister Smriti Irani will on Monday flag off BJP's Tiranga motorcyclists rally from the historic Clock Tower at Lal Chowk here to the Kargil War Memorial, the party said on Saturday.

A BJP spokesman said the party's J-K unit has constituted six committees to finalise the arrangements for the event.

The first-ever ‘Tiranga bikers rally’ from Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk to Kargil will be flagged off by Irani on Monday, he said. He said the committees have been advised to ensure smooth conduct of the rally in which at least 700 motorcyclists will participate

The rally will reach the Kargil War Memorial on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the spokesman said. Top BJP leaders including party’s national general secretary Tarun Chug will remain present on the occasion, he said.

-With PTI Input