Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Sisodia, Other Accused Destroyed Excise-Scam Evidence: BJP

As part of its investigation into the excise policy scam, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 35 others destroyed 170 mobile phones to hide evidence, according to the BJP.

Manish Sisodia
Manish Sisodia Photo: PTI

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 10:10 pm

The BJP alleged on Thursday that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 35 others who are being probed in connection with the excise policy scam, destroyed 170 mobile phones to cover up evidence.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed that the personal assistant of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal changed four handsets in a short period.

"Manish Sisodia changed four mobile numbers and 16 handsets," Bhatia said at a press conference.

He alleged that minister Kailash Gehlot also changed three handsets and Vijay Nair, communications in charge of the Aam Aadmi Party, changed seven handsets.

"Thirty-six accused in the case destroyed 170 mobile phones worth Rs 1.5 crore," Bhatia said.

He asked people who wanted to know what was the motive, describing Kejriwal as a "hardcore corrupt" person who gives a certificate of "hardcore honesty".

The Delhi government's policy to grant licenses to liquor traders was allegedly influenced in favour of certain dealers, who paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by AAP.

Irregularities were also allegedly committed in modifications in the excise policy, extending undue favours to the licensee, waiver or reduction in licence fee, and others.

The CBI has alleged that Sisodia and other accused public servants recommended and took decisions about the Delhi Excise Policy, 2021-22, without the approval of competent authority with "an intention to extend undue favours to the licensees post tender".

Tags

National Manish Sisodia Scam Evidence BJP Gaurav Bhatia Kailash Gehlot Aam Aadmi Party Policy Scam
