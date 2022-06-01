Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Singapore Government Invites Kejriwal To Present 'Delhi Model' At World Cities Summit In August

The High Commissioner of Singapore Simon Wong expressed his admiration for the quality of work being delivered by the Kejriwal Government throughout Delhi.

Singapore Government Invites Kejriwal To Present 'Delhi Model' At World Cities Summit In August
Arvind Kejriwal PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 7:50 pm

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he has been invited to attend the World Cities Summit in Singapore to present the "Delhi Model" and is looking forwards to discussing urban solutions with other leaders.

The summit will take place on August 2-3. High Commissioner of Singapore Simon Wong called on Kejriwal at the Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

Kejriwal informed Wong about Delhi's streetscaping and road redevelopment project and said his government would be open to inviting companies from Singapore to develop pilot stretches under the project.

The high commissioner said he would love to explore the collaboration on the project. The leaders also held an in-depth discussion about Delhi's efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent vaccination programme.

Wong invited Kejriwal to attend the World Cities Summit (WCS) 2022. Accepting the invitation, the chief minister said he looks forward to attending the summit and discussing urban solutions with other leaders.

"High Commissioner of Singapore H.E. Mr. Simon Wong called on CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal at the Delhi Secretariat today. The Singapore Government has invited the CM to the coveted World Cities Summit. The CM has duly accepted the invitation," the chief minister's office said in a tweet.

Kejriwal and Wong also discussed avenues for collaboration and cooperation in the sectors of water, waste management and public housing. Wong said Delhi and Singapore are two distinctive urban centres that share a common set of problems.

He gave the formal invitation letter for the summit from the Prime Minister's Office of Singapore to Kejriwal. The chief minister thanked the Singapore government for the invitation and said he will send an acceptance letter to it for the same.

WCS is an exclusive platform for government leaders and industry experts to address liveable and sustainable city challenges, share integrated urban solutions and forge new partnerships. It is jointly organised by Singapore's Centre for Liveable Cities and the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

WCS 2022 will also feature the WCS Smart Cities Workshop, an exclusive in-person networking event to advance smart city projects through one-on-one consultation clinics with suitable partners and funders. 

Tags

National Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Singapore Government Delhi Model Urban Solutions Simon Wong Covid 19 Pandemic World Cities Summit (WCS) 2022 Singapore India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ACV Keto Gummies Reviews [Canada & USA] Shark Tank Warning Exposed?

ACV Keto Gummies Reviews [Canada & USA] Shark Tank Warning Exposed?

Oprah Winfrey Keto Gummies: (Warning! Shocking Shark Tank 2022 Reviews) to Know Scam Before Buying?

Oprah Winfrey Keto Gummies: (Warning! Shocking Shark Tank 2022 Reviews) to Know Scam Before Buying?