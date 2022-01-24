Monday, Jan 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Sikkim's COVID Tally Crosses 37,000-Mark With 115 New Cases

East Sikkim logged 62 new cases, followed by 45 in West Sikkim, seven in South Sikkim and one in North Sikkim.

Sikkim's COVID Tally Crosses 37,000-Mark With 115 New Cases
Sikkim's COVID Tally -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 6:58 pm

Sikkim's COVID-19 tally crossed the 37,000-mark on Monday as 115 more people tested positive for the disease, 101 less than the previous day, a health department bulletin said. The fresh infections raised the tally to 37,096, it said. The death toll rose to 423 as one more person succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.


East Sikkim logged 62 new cases, followed by 45 in West Sikkim, seven in South Sikkim and one in North Sikkim. The daily positivity rate stood at 18.5 per cent, as the fresh infections were detected from 620 sample tests. The Himalayan state now has 2,107 active cases, while 579 patients have migrated to other parts of the country and 33,987 people recuperated from the disease.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients stood at 93.1 per cent, the bulletin said. The state has conducted over three lakh sample tests for COVID-19, it added.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National COVID-19 Sikkim Covid-19 India Covid-19 Cases Rising Covid-19 Cases COVID-19 Vaccine
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Jammu And Kashmir First In Country To Reserve 15 Percent Jobs For Women In Police

Jammu And Kashmir First In Country To Reserve 15 Percent Jobs For Women In Police

Covid-19| Delhi Logs 5,670 New Cases; Positivity Rate Declines to 11.79 Percent

Captain Amarinder Singh's Comments On Sidhu, 'Shameful': Congress

Mumbai Students Mask Up As Schools Reopen After Covid-19 Scare

HC Directs Delhi Police And NDMC To Continue To Remove Illegal Hawkers In Sarojini Nagar Market

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Students wearing masks wait at the gate of a school to attend classes in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, Mumbai.

Mumbai Students Mask Up As Schools Reopen After Covid-19 Scare

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion.

Photo Gallery: Ukrainian Soldiers On Their Feet Amid Russian Threat

Alize Cornet of France reacts after defeating Simona Halep of Romania in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 8: Alize Cornet Steals The Show As Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas Enter Quarters

The first time we saw the director acting in a film was in the 1969 romance drama 'Aradhna'. In the film he played the role of lead actor Rajesh Khanna's friend and was seen in a few scenes in the film. The film also starred actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas, at a programme in New Delhi. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Hardeep Singh Puri are also seen.

PM Modi Unveils Hologram Statue Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose On His Birth Annivesary