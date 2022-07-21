Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Sidhu Moosewala's Father Praises Punjab Police For Gunning Down His Son’s Alleged Killers

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh was shown the bodies of slain gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa, at a Amritsar hospital.

undefined
Slain Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala.(File photo) Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 3:09 pm

Singer Sidhu Moosewala's father on Thursday praised the Punjab Police, a day after it gunned down two gangsters allegedly involved in his killing, in an encounter.

Balkaur Singh reached the Amritsar civil hospital where he was shown the bodies of slain gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa.

These criminals were killed in a nearly five-hour-long encounter at a village in Amritsar on Wednesday. Three policemen and a journalist were also injured during the operation.

Speaking briefly to reporters in Amritsar, Singh said, "Police did its action and I appreciate its work. It is just the beginning and it is a long fight."

Related stories

Punjab: 2 Suspected Killers Of Sidhu Moosewala Killed In Punjab's Amritsar

Sidhu Moosewala Not The First, Punjabi Singers Have Long Been In Line Of Gangsters' Fire

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala: A Transition From Promoting Toxic Masculinity To Becoming A Man With Perceptions

He said police action against criminals should continue.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

The police held gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as the "mastermind" behind the killing.

According to the police, the singer's murder was in retaliation to youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's killing that took place last year.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Punjab Sidhu Moosewala Singer Punjab Police Gangsters Balkaur Singh Mansa Amritsar Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala: A Transition From Promoting Toxic Masculinity To Becoming A Man With Perceptions

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala: A Transition From Promoting Toxic Masculinity To Becoming A Man With Perceptions

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes