Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Punjab Police To Question Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

The Punjab Police on Wednesday said it will question jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi after bringing him to Punjab in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, which they suspect to be a fallout of an inter-gang rivalry.

The Police believe that Bishnoi's gang was behind the killing, who is currently in custody of the Delhi Police's Special Cell.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, an associate of Bishnoi, earlier claimed responsibility for killing Moosewala, who was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district a day after Bhagwant Mann's Punjab government scaled down his security cover.

The Brar-Bishnoi side had taken Moosewala on their radar after one Vicky Middukhera's killing, for which they believe Moosewala via his manager hired Kaushal Chaudhary's gang members, according to The Tribune.

Talking to reporters in Mansa on Wednesday, Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Toora said the police have got important leads and they are working on it.

On whether Mansa Police will bring Bishnoi on remand, Toora said, "Definitely. We have information that the Delhi Police has taken the remand of Bishnoi. After that we will make him join the investigation in this case as per the law."

Bishnoi, however, has filed a petition before the Delhi High Court, claiming apprehension of a fake encounter by the Punjab Police. The court was scheduled to hear the petition on Wednesday.

The petition has sought direction to the Tihar Jail authority and the Delhi Police to ensure that necessary safeguards, including videography, are taken for his safety before giving his custody to any other state police, including the Punjab Police.

Toora further said the police have traced the route the criminals involved in the murder took. He said different police teams, including the cyber cell, were involved in the investigation.

He added, "We have got important leads and we are working on that."

Referring to the murder, Toora said it was the work of organised criminals and gangsters. He said two gangsters were brought to Chandigarh on production warrants from prisons.

He added that one person has already been arrested in this case and he and gangsters produced on warrants are being questioned.

The Punjab Police on Tuesday said they had arrested Manpreet Singh alias Manna Dhaipei in the case. Singh is accused of providing logistic support to Moosewala's attackers, including both the cars — Corolla and Bolero — involved in the attack.

Singh was one of the six persons detained on Monday in Uttarakhand by Punjab Police. A native of Dhaipei village, close to Jawahar Ke where Moosewala was killed, Singh has known links to gangsters but he is not charged with any serious crime, as per The Tribune.

(With PTI inputs)