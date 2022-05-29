Sunday, May 29, 2022
Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead In Punjab A Day After Security Withdrawal

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday in Punjab, the Congress party confirmed in a tweet.

Updated: 29 May 2022 6:56 pm

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was on Sunday shot dead in Punjab. 

PTI reported Punjab Police saying that Moosewala was shot in Punjab's Mansa district. The death was confirmed in a tweet by the Congress party, which he joined in December last year. 

The shooting comes a day after Moosewala's security cover was withdrawn by Bhagwant Mann's Punjab government.

Moosewala, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections earlier this year on a Congress party ticket. He was 28-years-old.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as and when details emerge.

(With PTI inputs)

