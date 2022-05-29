Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead In Punjab A Day After Security Withdrawal

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was on Sunday shot dead in Punjab.

PTI reported Punjab Police saying that Moosewala was shot in Punjab's Mansa district. The death was confirmed in a tweet by the Congress party, which he joined in December last year.

The shooting comes a day after Moosewala's security cover was withdrawn by Bhagwant Mann's Punjab government.

Moosewala, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections earlier this year on a Congress party ticket. He was 28-years-old.

The murder of Shri Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress candidate from Punjab & a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to the Congress party & the entire nation.



Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends.



We stand united & undeterred, at this time of extreme grief. pic.twitter.com/v6BcLCJk4r — Congress (@INCIndia) May 29, 2022

This is a developing story. It will be updated as and when details emerge.

(With PTI inputs)