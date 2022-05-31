Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Sidhu Moosewala Killing: One Arrested, Sent To Police Custody

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: The police has arrested one accused in the case of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala, who was killed by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district.

File photo of singer Sidhu Moosewala. Instagram

Updated: 31 May 2022 8:48 pm

The Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested one person accused in the killing of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala.

The accused has been sent to five days of police custody, the NDTV report said.

The accused has been identified as Manpreet Singh. He has been arrested from Uttarakhand and he was among the six detained on Monday by Punjab Police, as per the report.

Manpreet, also known as Manna Dhaipei, had provided logistic support to Moosewala's attackers and had provided both the cars — Corolla and Bolero — involved in the attack, according to police sources cited by The Tribune.

The Tribune report added he was classified as the only "person of interest" among people detained in Dehradun on Monday.

A native of Dhaipei village, close to Jawahar Ke where Moosewala was killed, Manpreet has known links to gangsters but he is not charged with any serious crime, as per the report.

The arrest came on the day when the slain singer Moosewala was cremated at his native village—Moosa, amid sea of mourners, who had come up from various places of Rajasthan, Haryana and Chandigarh. 

Moosewala was shot dead by assailants on weekend, when he along with his cousin and a friend was travelling in a Mahindra Thar jeep in Jawahar Ke village in Mansa, when two vehicles intercepted them and the occupants of these vehicles opened heavy fire at him.

Earlier, Moosewala was among the high profile people in Punjab, whose security was withdrawn by Bhagwant Mann led AAP government, with the aim of doing away with VIP culture in the state. 

(Thjs is a developing story. Details will be updated.)
 

