Monday, Jan 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Sidhu Has No Brains: Captain Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh lashed out at Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and said that he had advised Sonia Gandhi to not induct this 'incompetent man'. He also called Sidhu with 'no brains'.

Sidhu Has No Brains: Captain Amarinder Singh
Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh said that Navjot Singh Sidhu has 'no brains' - PTI Photos Collage

Trending

Updated: 23 Jan 2022 9:38 pm

Navjot Singh Sidhu has "no brains", former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday claimed about the state Congress chief. He added that he had advised party president Sonia Gandhi five years ago not to induct “this incompetent man" in the party.

In a candid revelation, the former CM also said despite getting inputs of the involvement of present CM Charanjit Singh Channi and some other Congress leaders in illegal sand mining in the state, he did not act against them out of his "sense of loyalty to the party" and also because he did not get a "go-ahead" from Sonia Gandhi.

In an apparent bare-it-all mood while talking to reporters after announcing the first list of his party's Punjab Lok Congress candidates from 22 constituencies, Amarinder Singh also said he did not act against Channi in a #MeToo case as the woman IAS officer did not pursue her complaint.

Amarinder Singh’s newly-launched PLC is jointly contesting the February 20 Punjab assembly polls in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and SAD (Sanyukt).

Asked if he had said he would fight against Sidhu, the 79-year-old scion of the erstwhile Patiala royal family, said, “I had said we will not allow him to win. Because he is a totally incompetent man".

"When the Congress chief had told me (over five years ago) to check how Sidhu was, I had said this man is absolutely unfit to be a member of the Congress party. Yet they went ahead and inducted him," he said.

At loggerheads with Sidhu, who had joined the Congress ahead of the 2017 Punjab assembly polls, Amarinder Singh was made to resign last September as the chief minister.

"From day one, I have said the man has no brains. He is just a waste of time. I had said all this to the Congress president when she had asked me how will he suit us (the party)," Amarinder Singh continued.

He recalled how Sindhu once told him in Delhi that he does meditation daily for six hours and he wondered if he was a stable person.

"He told me that he does meditation daily for six hours and talks to God for one hour. When I curiously asked what does he talk to God, he replied ‘just the way we talk’," said Amarinder, adding he had told Sonia Gandhi later that Sidhu did not seem to be a stable person.

"Sidhu was the only minister I dropped because he was totally incompetent. He did not clear and handle his files," he continued.

Replying to a question, Amarinder said during his four-and-a-half-year tenure as CM during his second stint, 92 per cent of his poll promises were fulfilled.

"Tell me, what wrong did I do? Had they told me (earlier) to resign, I would have done that. On that day (in September 2021), they (Congress high command) told me in the morning to do so (to step down), I did so by the evening,” said Singh.

“Who cares? I am not here to cling to anything here,” he added.
Amarinder Singh again spoke about Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's alleged #metoo case, which, he said, was not pursued by the woman in question.

"The lady was upset and I told her what can I do when she met me complaining against Channi (who was then a minister). She said she was being harassed. I said I am very sorry to hear this and told her to let me talk to Channi,” Amarinder Singh recalled.

“Then I called Channi and asked him have you done this. I said I will have to remove you from my ministry if you are indulging in any misbehaviour. He admitted that he did a mistake after which I said you go and meet and apologise to the lady. The lady accepted his apology," he said.

Action would have been taken if the woman officer concerned had pressed on her complaint, he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Amarinder had said Channi's denial of involvement in illegal sand mining was a "total lie" and alleged he had received inputs that the CM had a share in the mafia, along with other Congress leaders and MLAs.

On former IPS officer from Punjab Mohammad Mustafa, booked for allegedly making communal remarks at a public meeting in Malerkotla, Amarinder said, "That man deserves to be arrested, he is ruining the atmosphere of Punjab.”

“That man has no right to be outside and I hope the Election Commission takes notice and he is sent behind the bars," he said.

Tags

National National Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 Navjot Singh Sidhu Elections 2022
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

PM Modi Unveils Statue Of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Near India Gate

PM Modi Unveils Statue Of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Near India Gate

Covid-19 Delhi: Cases Drop Below 10,000 After 10 Days

NEWSFLASH: ULFA (I) Abstains From Calling Bandh On R-Day Amid Covid-19

Photo Gallery: It's Snowing In Himachal Pradesh!

Delhi: At Least 106 People Died Of Cold, Claims NGO While Delhi Govt Denies

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 7: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty Enter Quarters

The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, California.

Colorado Fire: Raging Wildfire At California Forces Closure Of Highway 1

Blanket of snow covers a hill in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh.

Photo Gallery: It's Snowing In Himachal Pradesh!

Hindu holy men eat at a free food distribution camp at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati river, during the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela in Prayagraj. Hundreds of thousands of devout Hindus are expected to take holy dips at the confluence during the astronomically auspicious period of over 45 days celebrated as Magh Mela.

Devotees At Magh Mela In Prayagraj

An artist prepares a sculpture of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ahead of his 125th birth anniversary, in Kolkata.

Kolkata: City Decks Up To Celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th Birth Anniversary Tomorrow