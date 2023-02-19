Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Shimla Experiences February's Warmest Night With Minimum Temperature At 14.4 Deg C, Eleven Degrees Above Normal

Home National

Shimla Experiences February's Warmest Night With Minimum Temperature At 14.4 Deg C, Eleven Degrees Above Normal

The minimum temperatures in major cities of the neighbouring states of Himachal was also lower than Shimla.

Escape crowded Shimla and find refuge in the smaller retreats around it
The state capital Shimla experienced the warmest night of February Shutterstock.com

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 11:30 am

The state capital Shimla experienced the warmest night of February with minimum temperature at 14.4 degrees, eleven degrees above normal, according to Met department.

The city had last seen a minimum temperature of 14.2 degrees Celsius on February 23, 2015. The minimum temperatures in major cities of the neighbouring states of Himachal was also lower than Shimla.

Chandigarh recorded a low of 11.8 degrees Celsius, Dehradun 11.1 degrees Celsius, Jammu 11.3 degrees Celsius, Patiala 12.3 degrees Celsius, Ambala 12.8 degrees Celsius and Jaipur 14.3 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in Shimla also rose to 23.2 degrees Celsius, 11.4 degrees above normal.

Related stories

Delhi Records 11.4 Degrees Min Temperature

Minimum Temperature Settles Above Normal In Most Parts Of Punjab, Haryana

Bhuj In Gujarat Records Highest Temperature For February

While the mercury crossed 30 degree mark in the state, Una was the hottest during the day recording a maximum of 30.4 degrees Celsius. Kalpa recorded a maximum temperature of 17.6 degrees Celsius and Keylong 7.2 degrees Celsius while the key tourist resorts of Kufri, Narkanda recorded the day temperature of 17.1 degrees Celsius, 17.4 degrees Celsius.

Manali recorded a maximum of 20 degrees Celsius while Dalhousie and Dharamsala recorded a maximum of 20.6 degrees Celsius and 26.5 degrees Celsius respectively. As many as 128 roads are still closed for vehicular traffic after recent spell of snow in higher reaches and a maximum of 121 roads are closed in Lahaul and Spiti, three in Chamba and two each in Kangra and Kullu districts.

The local Met office has predicted rain and snow at isolated places in mid and high hills for the next three days till February 21.

Tags

National Shimla Experiences February Warmest Night Minimum Temperature Himachal
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Border, Hayden Shocked By AUS Batting

IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Border, Hayden Shocked By AUS Batting

Doors of Perception: Mumbai Artist Uses iPad To Reveal Dystopic Reality Of 'Normal' Families

Doors of Perception: Mumbai Artist Uses iPad To Reveal Dystopic Reality Of 'Normal' Families