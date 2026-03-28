Seethakka Firmly Defends Telangana’s Cheyutha Pension Scheme In Assembly,

Summary of this article
Telangana’s Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) strongly defended the Congress government’s flagship Cheyutha (formerly Aasara) pension scheme in the Legislative Assembly.
She dismissed Opposition (BRS & BJP) allegations of delays, inadequate funding, and unfulfilled promises regarding pension hikes.
Government plans to add nearly 2 lakh new eligible beneficiaries under the Cheyutha scheme in the 2026-27 budget.
In the Telangana Legislative Assembly, Minister Seethakka firmly rejected Opposition criticism of the Cheyutha pension scheme and reaffirmed the Congress government’s commitment to strengthening social security for the poor and vulnerable.
Accusing the BRS and BJP of spreading misinformation and politicising a people-centric welfare programme, Seethakka highlighted that the government is not only continuing the scheme but actively expanding it by including nearly two lakh new beneficiaries in the 2026-27 budget.
She assured the House that a phased increase in pension amounts, targeting ₹4,000 for most categories and ₹6,000 for persons with disabilities, is being implemented keeping fiscal prudence in mind. The Minister also pointed to recent extensions of benefits to dialysis patients and the use of technology for leak-proof Direct Benefit Transfers.
Emphasising that welfare of the elderly, widows, differently-abled and marginalised sections remains a top priority, Seethakka stated that every eligible beneficiary will receive their pension on time and with dignity. The defence comes amid ongoing political debate on fulfilment of election guarantees on pensions, housing, and women’s schemes.