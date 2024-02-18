Security Stepped Up In Kashmir Ahead Of PM`s Visit To J-K

Security forces have been put on an alert in Kashmir ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jammu on Tuesday.

Police and paramilitary forces are conducting random checking of vehicles at dozens of places in the city and elsewhere, officials said here on Sunday.

Special checking points have been set up at various places entry and exit points in Srinagar as a precautionary measure, the officials said.

Although the prime minister will be visiting Jammu region, security agencies in the valley have been put on an alert to ensure that terrorists do not carry out any subversive activities during the high profile visit to the Union territory, they said.