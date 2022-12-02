Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
Security Forces Recover IEDs From Forest In Jharkhand

Security Forces Recover IEDs From Forest In Jharkhand

Security forces comprising joint teams of the CRPF and Jharkhand Police were on an anti-Naxal drive when they came across the IEDs planted underground, it said in a release. The two bombs were later defused, police said.

Representative image of security forces
Representative image of security forces File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Dec 2022 9:14 pm

Security personnel on Friday recovered two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from a forest near Rengrahatu village in West Singhbhum district, where 5 CoBRA commandos were injured in a gun-battle with Maoists the previous day, police said.

On Thursday, five commandos of a battalion of CRPF's jungle warfare unit CoBRA were injured in a gun-battle with activists of the banned CPI (Maoist). The gunfight had broken out in a forest in Tonto area in the district, after the red rebels opened fire on approaching security personnel, SP Ashutosh Shekhar had said.

The injured jawans were airlifted to a hospital in Ranchi, and their condition is stated to be stable, he said. Security forces have been conducting a massive search operation in the area since the last two weeks to nab Maoist leader Misir Besra, who carries a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, officials said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Security Forces IED Recovered Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) Rengrahatu Village West Singhbhum District CoBRA Commandos CRPF's Jungle Warfare Unit SP Ashutosh Shekhar Massive Search Operation
