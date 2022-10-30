Sunday, Oct 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Security Forces Launch Search Operation After Suspected Drone Movement Along Border In J&K

Jammu and Kashmir: The officials said terrorists have been using drones to ferry weapons, explosive material and narcotics into the Indian side from across the border, but forces are alert to foil such designs.

The security establishment is still looking at procuring a suitable counter-drone technology for the last few years but the effort has been scrambled in the wake of the first-ever drone attack on the IAF station in Jammu on June 27 where two UAVs dropped bombs injuring two airmen and damaging a portion of a building inside.
Drone movement along border in J&K. (Representational image) Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Oct 2022 5:05 pm

Police and security forces launched a search operation in areas along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district after some villagers informed them about a suspected drone movement, officials said on Sunday.

The search operation by the Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operations Group along with the police was launched in Pullian, Nursery and Checkdayala belt on Saturday night, they said.

A fresh search was held on Sunday, a police officer said.

He said terrorists have been using drones to ferry weapons, explosive material and narcotics into the Indian side from across the border, but forces are alert to foil such designs. 
 

Tags

National India Jammu And Kashmir International Border(IB) Drone / Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Movement Security Forces Terrorists Arms And Ammunition Central Reserve Police Force Special Operations Group (SOG)
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kanye West Says He Was Beaten To Pulp After Outrage Over His Anti-Semitic Rants

Kanye West Says He Was Beaten To Pulp After Outrage Over His Anti-Semitic Rants

Tom Hanks Reveals That He Felt Like An Idiot After Being Diagnosed With Diabetes

Tom Hanks Reveals That He Felt Like An Idiot After Being Diagnosed With Diabetes