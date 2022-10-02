Sunday, Oct 02, 2022
Security Forces Kill LeT Terrorist In J&K’s Shopian

Jammu And Kashmir: Security forces had earlier launched a cordon and search operation in the Baskuchan area of the south Kashmir’s Shopian district, after receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists, the officials said.

3 Terrorists Gunned Down By Security Forces In Kashmirs Handwara, One Captured Alive
Security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. (File photo-Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Oct 2022 2:32 pm

A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

The terrorist was identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat of the Nowpora area of Shopian, they said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Baskuchan area of the south Kashmir district after receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the terrorists fired at them.

The forces retaliated and an encounter ensued in which a local LeT terrorist was killed, the official said.

Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the slain terrorist was involved in several terror crimes and had recently escaped an encounter site.

"Killed #terrorist identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat of Nowpora Baskuchan #Shopian, linked with LeT #terror outfit. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammn including AK rifle recovered. He was involved in several #terror crimes and recently escaped from an #encounter," Kumar said in a tweet. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

