Friday, May 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Security Forces Foil Infiltration Bid Along LoC In J&K’s Kupwara, 1 Terrorist Killed

Jammu and Kashmir: The security forces foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists from Pakistan along Line of Control(LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Security Forces Foil Infiltration Bid Along LoC In J&K’s Kupwara, 1 Terrorist Killed
Security Forces foil infiltration bid along LoC In J&K.(File photo-Representational image) Representational image/AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 May 2022 3:10 pm

Security forces on Friday killed a terrorist and foiled an infiltrator bid along the the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said here.

The soldiers noticed some suspicious movement along the LoC near Darshan Post and challenged the intruders, who opened firing, the officials said.

The troops retaliated, leading to the killing of an infiltrating terrorist, they said, adding that the operation to nab the others was underway.

Related stories

‘Hybrid’ Militant, Associate Arrested In Jammu And Kashmir’s Baramulla

Head Constable Killed In Militant Attack On RPF Personnel In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

Sarpanch Shot Dead In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla, Second Targeted Killing In Three Days

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir News Kashmir Cross Border Infiltration Security Forces Terrorists Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency Terrorism Line Of Control (LoC) Kupwara
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court