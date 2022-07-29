Friday, Jul 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Security Forces Arrest 2 Terrorists In J&K

Jammu and Kashmir: Two hybrid terrorists identified as Talib Ahmad Sheikh of Laderwan, Kupwara and Shameem Ahmad of Kawadi Laderwan, Kupwara were arrested by police and Army, an official said.

undefined
Security forces maintaining vigil in Kashmir. (File photo-Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 7:59 pm

Security forces on Friday arrested two hybrid militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, police said.

Two hybrid terrorists identified as Talib Ahmad Sheikh of Laderwan, Kupwara and Shameem Ahmad of Kawadi Laderwan, Kupwara were arrested by police and Army, a police official said.

He said the terrorists were affiliated with LeT outfit. 

Four pistols, eight pistol magazines, 130 pistol rounds and 10 hand grenades were recovered from their possession.

Related stories

Death Toll In Accident At Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban Rises To 6

Mehbooba Mufti accuses Jammu And Kashmir Admin Of Forcing People To Buy National Flag Under Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

Jammu And Kashmir Launches Drone Tech For Agriculture Activates

Hybrid terrorist is a term coined by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir to describe those ultras who carry out a subversive task assigned to them by their handlers before slipping back into normal life. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir News Kashmir Valley Kashmir Indian Army Terrorists Jammu And Kashmir Police Kupwara Hybrid Terrorists Terrorism
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Meghalaya Police Finds Explosives At BJP Leader’s Farmhouse Arrested In Sex Racket Case

Meghalaya Police Finds Explosives At BJP Leader’s Farmhouse Arrested In Sex Racket Case

Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 500 Points, Nifty At 17,087

Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 500 Points, Nifty At 17,087