National

Security Beefed At BJP Headquarters Over AAP's Proposed Protest

The traffic police has also issued an advisory in view of the protest planned outside the BJP office on the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg

File Photo
The Delhi Police has beefed up security at the BJP headquarters here in view of a protest announced by AAP's national convenor | File Photo
info_icon

The Delhi Police has beefed up security at the BJP headquarters here in view of a protest announced by AAP's national convenor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal there on Sunday, officials said.

The traffic police has also issued an advisory in view of the protest planned outside the BJP office on the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

"In view of the proposed protest by a political party at DDU Marg Delhi, Traffic will remain heavy at DDU Marg, IP Marg, Minto Road and Vikas Marg. DDU marg may be closed for traffic movement between 11 am to 2 pm. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly," the traffic police in a post on X.

A senior police officer said security at the BJP headquarters has been heightened as a precautionary measure.

"An adequate number of police personnel has been deployed and the area has been barricaded," said the police officer.

On Saturday, addressing a press conference, Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "playing the game" of sending AAP leaders such as Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Sanjay Singh to jail.

"They are after our party and sending our leaders in jail one after another... Today you have sent my PA (Bibhav Kumar) to jail," he said, adding the BJP is saying they will send AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj to jail too.

"I along with my MLAs and MPs would go to the BJP office at noon tomorrow so that the prime minister can send anyone he wants to jail," he said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. AAP Leaders Once Sought Justice For Nirbhaya, Today They Are Supporting An Accused: Maliwal
  2. Kerala Police: CPO Suspended For Allegedly Aiding Accused In Domestic Violence Case To Flee Country
  3. Security Beefed At BJP Headquarters Over AAP's Proposed Protest
  4. MP: Dalit Couple Beaten, Made To Wear Garlands Of Shoes; 10 Persons Booked
  5. Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: AAP To Protest Outside BJP Headquarters | Key Points
Entertainment News
  1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Undergo Wrist Surgery? Here's What We Know
  2. John Krasinski Admits That His Children Think Emily Blunt Is ‘Cooler'
  3. Kabir Khan On About Kartik Aaryan's Physical Transformation For 'Chandu Champion': He Built His Body Without Any Substance
  4. Udit Narayan Will Sing Some Of His ‘Favourite Songs’ In ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ Sangeet Ceremony
  5. Kartik Aaryan On 'Chandu Champion': Was In Shock When I Heard The Film's Narration
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Win Men's Doubles Title At Thailand Open
  2. Thailand Open 2024: Indian Duo Satwik-Chirag Defeat Chinese Pair Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi To Clinch Title
  3. Serie A: Atalanta Clinches UEFA Champions League Spot, Eyes Europa League Title Next
  4. IPL 2024, SRH Vs PBKS: Will It Rain Today In Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium?
  5. Inter Miami Vs DC United, MLS: Lionel Messi Returns From Injury As Inter Miami Keeps Unbeaten Streak Alive
World News
  1. WATCH | Blue Meteors Shoot Across The Sky In Spain And Portugal, Video Goes Viral
  2. Saudi Arabia's 88-Year-Old King Salman, Suffering From Fever And Joint Pain, Undergoes Medical Exams
  3. US National Security Adviser, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Meet To Discuss 'Semi-Final' Security Deal
  4. Dominican Republic Elections Underway Amid Crisis In Neighbouring Haiti
  5. Georgia's President Vetoes 'Fundamentally Russian' Foreign Influence Bill | What's Next?
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup