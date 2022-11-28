Monday, Nov 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Scuffle Between Workers Of AAP And BJP During Arvind Kejriwal's Surat Road Show; Arvind Kejriwal Says Stone Hurled

The incident occurred in Katargam locality in the evening after BJP workers chanted 'Modi, Modi' when the convoy of vehicles in Kejriwal's roadshow was passing through the area. Kejriwal claimed a stone was hurled when the roadshow was passing. 

Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 9:11 pm

A scuffle broke out between supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday during Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's roadshow in Surat city in poll-bound Gujarat.       

The incident occurred in Katargam locality in the evening after BJP workers chanted 'Modi, Modi' when the convoy of vehicles in Kejriwal's roadshow was passing through the area. Kejriwal claimed a stone was hurled when the roadshow was passing. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-3), Pinakin Parmar, said Kejriwal was provided Z-plus security in the 4-km roadshow with CAPF (Central Armed Police Force).  "The rally passed off peacefully. No incident of hurling of stones took place. A minor scuffle broke out between party workers but the police controlled the situation," he said.

"When we were moving, their (apparently referring to BJP) supporters threw a stone at us. I was thinking had they done any work in the last 27 years they would not have needed to throw stones. I would like to tell them it is Kejriwal only who will waive their electricity bills, teach your children, and offer you flowers in place of stones," the AAP national convener said. 

Kejriwal said he was here to make a good society and not indulge in hooliganism. "AAP is the party of 'shareef' (decent), patriots, and honest people. I am an educated person and will build schools for you. If you have to indulge in abusing others then go with them," he said. 

Elections to 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be held on December 8. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

Arvind Kejriwal Should Get 'Dhokha Ratna', Manish Sisodia 'Sharab Ratna', Satyendar Jain 'Massage Ratna': Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Barb At AAP

Huge Craze For AAP In Gujarat, Claims Arvind Kejriwal

Satyendar Jain’s Videos Leaked By Arvind Kejriwal’s Close Ones: BJP

Tags

National Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) Arvind Kejriwal's Surat Road Show Bjp Workers CAPF (Central Armed Police Force) Pinakin Parmar Z-plus Security Arvind Kejriwal
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Odisha Government Disburses Rs 43 Crore To Poor Dependent On Kendu Leaves

Odisha Government Disburses Rs 43 Crore To Poor Dependent On Kendu Leaves

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru Beat Goa 2-0

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru Beat Goa 2-0