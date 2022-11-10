Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Scuffle Between Two Groups Of Students In JNU; 2 Injured

On Thursday, two students were injured in a scuffle between two groups of students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)
Scuffle Between Two Groups Of Students In JNU; 2 Injured Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 7:29 pm

A scuffle between two groups of students broke out on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Thursday, leaving two students injured.

A few video clips that were circulated on social media showed some students with sticks running on the campus.

No immediate reaction was available from the university administration.

A senior police officer said there was a fight between two male students over a personal issue, following which their friends joined in. During the fight, two students sustained minor injuries.

"We have not received any formal complaint yet in the matter. The fight was between two students and there is no political group involved. It is a matter of personal dispute between the duo," he said. 

Tags

National JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) Social Media Students JNU Student Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Injuries Administration POLITICAL
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

After Accenture Layoffs, Cognizant Sacks Nearly 6% Employees Over Failed Background Checks: Report

After Accenture Layoffs, Cognizant Sacks Nearly 6% Employees Over Failed Background Checks: Report

EFL Cup, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Carabao Cup Fourth Round Matches

EFL Cup, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Carabao Cup Fourth Round Matches