Schools Reopen In Kerala After Summer Vacation; Over 2.44 Lakh Students Enrolled In Class 1

The new academic year would witness a total of 39,94,944 students, including 1,34,763 children in pre-primary, 11,59,652 in lower primary, and 12,09,882 students in high school, attending classes, state education department officials here said

Schools reopen in Kerala; 2.44 lakh registered for class 1| File Photo
Over 2.44 lakh students were enrolled in Class 1 across Kerala with the new academic year beginning in the state on Monday after a two month-long summer vacation.

The total number of new admissions in Class 1 was 2,44,646, they said. Teachers could be seen welcoming new students by decorating schools and classrooms with colour festoons and glitter in various institutions across the state.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the state-level admission festival, titled as "Praveshanotsavam", at the Government Higher Secondary School at Elamakkara in Ernakulam district in the morning.

Vijayan, in his inaugural address, said the classrooms of state-run schools have become hi-tech, and they offer immense opportunities for entertainment and learning. He wished that students would make use of these facilities and opportunities to attain their goals.

The CM also stressed the role of teachers in inculcating a scientific temper among students at a young age.

Dances and other cultural events for students were organised as part of the inaugural event, which was also attended by General Education Minister V Sivankutty, Industries Minister P Rajeeve and other people's representatives.

