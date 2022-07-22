Friday, Jul 22, 2022
Scanty Rainfall In Jharkhand Cause For Concern, Farmers Unable To Sow Seeds: CM

Jharkhand’s rainfall deficit has reached 51 per cent. It received 199.3 mm rainfall between June 1 and July 21 against the usual 403.4mm during the period. 

Farmers are not able plant seeds due to scanty rainfall.

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 7:45 am

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday expressed concern over the dry spell in the state, which is “impacting the state’s farming practices”. The CM was in Dumka to inaugurate and lay foundation of 112 projects worth Rs 401 crore. 

Speaking on the occasion, Soren said, “The state, which is still reeling under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, is now staring at a drought-like situation. Farmers are not able plant seeds due to scanty rainfall. I am worried. The prediction of meteorological department is also not encouraging.”

The state has achieved mere 11.76 per cent of the paddy sowing target thus far, according to the data provided by the state agriculture department. The CM, during the day, also said that his government had been working for the welfare of people. 

“Under the Sarkar Apke Dwar programme, camps were organized in every panchayat and benefit of welfare schemes extended to the poor people,” he said.

Soren pointed out that just about 6.5 lakh people had been gaining from the government's pension scheme for 20 years since the creation of Jharkhand. “In the past 2.5 years, however, about 18 lakh people have been added to scheme,” he said.

Meanwhile, state agriculture minister Badal Patralekh held a virtual meeting of deputy commissioners to review the paddy-sowing situation in the state.

The minister asked all DCs to initiate the process of implementing Jharkhand State Crop Relief scheme, under which farmers get insurance for crops damaged due to natural calamity. He also directed them to encourage farmers to make preparations for raising alternative crops.

(With PTI inputs)

