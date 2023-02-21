Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
SC To Hear On February 24 Plea Of Patna HC Judges Over Closure Of GPF Accounts

SC To Hear On February 24 Plea Of Patna HC Judges Over Closure Of GPF Accounts

The matter came before a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices Krishna Murari and P S Narasimha.

PTI

Updated: 21 Feb 2023 12:45 pm

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday a plea by judges of the Patna High Court claiming that their General Provident Fund (GPF) accounts have been closed.

A lawyer mentioned the matter before the bench, saying GPF accounts of seven judges has been closed and sought early hearing in the matter.

"What? GPF account stopped of judges? Who is the petitioner? List on Friday," the CJI said.

-With PTI Input

