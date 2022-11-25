Friday, Nov 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

SC Seeks Response Of Centre On Pleas Seeking Recognition Of Marriage Involving Gay Couple

The pleas sought direction seeking recognition of the marriage of two gay couples under the the Special Marriage Act. One plea was filed by gay couple Supriyo Chakraborty and Abhay Dang who live in Hyderabad. The second plea was filed by gay couple Parth Phiroze Mehrotra and Uday Raj. 

Queer love.
Gay couples seeking a direction that their marriage be recognised under the special marriage law. Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Nov 2022 2:20 pm

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre and Attorney General R Venkataramani on two pleas by gay couples seeking a direction that their marriage be recognised under the special marriage law.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli heard the brief submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi before issuing the notices on the pleas. “Issue notice returnable in four weeks. Liberty to serve the central agency. Notice be also issued to the Attorney General for India,” the bench said.

The pleas sought direction seeking recognition of the marriage of two gay couples under the the Special Marriage Act. One plea was filed by gay couple Supriyo Chakraborty and Abhay Dang who live in Hyderabad. The second plea was filed by gay couple Parth Phiroze Mehrotra and Uday Raj. 

They seek a direction that the right to marry a person of one’s choice be extended to persons belonging to LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender and Queer). The plea said that non-recognition of same-sex marriages is violative of right to equality and right to life under articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.      

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court in 2018 had unanimously decriminalised part of the 158-year-old colonial law under Section 377 of the IPC which criminalises consensual unnatural sex.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National SC Seeks Response Centre Pleas Seeking Recognition Marriage Gay Couple Parth Phiroze Mehrotra Uday Raj
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Akshay Kumar On Richa Chadha's 'Galwan Says Hi' Remark: Nothing Ever Should Make Us Ungrateful Towards Our Armed Forces

Akshay Kumar On Richa Chadha's 'Galwan Says Hi' Remark: Nothing Ever Should Make Us Ungrateful Towards Our Armed Forces

5 Traditional Looks From Disha Patani’s Wardrobe That You Can Steal This Wedding Season

5 Traditional Looks From Disha Patani’s Wardrobe That You Can Steal This Wedding Season