SC Refuses To Stay Court Ruling That Set Aside 65% Quota For Backward Classes In Bihar

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the Patna High Court order that struck down Bihar government's 65% quota for backward classes.
Earlier, the Bihar government increased quota from 50 percent to 65percent for Backward Classes, Extremely Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes (SCs), and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the state.
The decision was taken after the government carried out a caste survey in the state last year.
The quota hike was applicable in jobs and educational institutions in Bihar.
In its June 20 verdict, Patna High Court had ruled that the amendments, passed unanimously by the state's bicameral legislature in November last year, were "ultra vires" of the Constitution, "bad in law" and "violative of the equality clause".HC
"The state proceeded on the mere proportion of population of different categories as against their numerical representation in government services and educational institutions," Patna HC had said.