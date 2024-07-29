National

SC Refuses To Stay Court Ruling That Set Aside 65% Quota For Backward Classes In Bihar

The Apex Court has refused to stay the Patna High Court order that struck down Bihar government's 65% quota for backward classes.

Supreme Court on Bihar backward classes |
Supreme Court on Bihar backward classes | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the Patna High Court order that struck down Bihar government's 65% quota for backward classes.

The Nitish Kumar Government brought in the hike in November 2023. - PTI
Patna HC Strikes Down Bihar Govt's Law Raising Reservation For Backward Castes To 65%

BY Outlook Web Desk

Earlier, the Bihar government increased quota from 50 percent to 65percent for Backward Classes, Extremely Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes (SCs), and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the state.

The decision was taken after the government carried out a caste survey in the state last year.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in State Assembly | - PTI
'You Are A Woman, Do You Know Anything?': Nitish Kumar's Remarks In Bihar Assembly Sparks Row

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

The quota hike was applicable in jobs and educational institutions in Bihar.

In its June 20 verdict, Patna High Court had ruled that the amendments, passed unanimously by the state's bicameral legislature in November last year, were "ultra vires" of the Constitution, "bad in law" and "violative of the equality clause".HC

"The state proceeded on the mere proportion of population of different categories as against their numerical representation in government services and educational institutions," Patna HC had said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Preview: Gautam Gambhir's Wards Eye Clean Sweep In Pallekele
  2. Olympics: Players Will Fight Tooth And Nail To Be At Los Angeles 2028 Games, Says Former India Coach Rahul Dravid
  3. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal Guide India To Seven-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics
  4. IND Vs SL 2nd T20I: India Seal Series Win As Sri Lanka Suffer Another Late Collapse - Data Debrief
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: What Captains Suryakumar Yadav, Charith Asalanka Said After Match
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
  2. Football At Paris Olympics: Heartbroken Priestman Apologises After Canada's Drone-Spying Scandal
  3. Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Put Off-field Controversies Aside To Stun Hosts France
  4. Football Transfer: Raphael Varane Joins Como On A Free Transfer After Manchester United Stint Ends
  5. Renato Veiga Calls For Patience During Enzo Maresca's Chelsea 'Process'
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Excited Djokovic Gears Up For Potential Last Dance With Nadal
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Proud Of Thrilling Doubles Comeback
  3. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Extends Career With Thrilling First-round Comeback
  4. Paris Olympics: Coco Gauff Breezes Through Singles Debut To Reach Second Round
  5. Nadal Acknowledges Djokovic Will Be 'Clear Favourite' In Their Blockbuster Paris Olympics Battle
Hockey News
  1. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  2. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  3. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team
  4. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match
  5. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: 5 More Arrested; Student Flagged Risk Over Basement Month Ago
  2. SC Refuses To Stay Court Ruling That Set Aside 65% Quota For Backward Classes In Bihar
  3. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: JNU, DU Students, BSc Graduate From UP College | The 3 Victims
  4. ‘Sacred’ Rage Of Ghulam Rasool
  5. Delhi Excise Policy Case: CBI Files Chargesheet Against Kejriwal In Rouse Avenue Court
Entertainment News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, And Other Celebs Congratulate Manu Bhaker On Her Historic Win
  2. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 3: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman Starrer Has An Impressive Weekend In India
  3. Watch: Priyanka Chopra Meets An Eight-Month-Old Koala Named After Her In Australia
  4. Javed Akhtar's X Account Hacked, Lyricist Informs ‘Totally Harmless’ Tweet Sent Out About Indian Olympics Team
  5. Dhanush's Raw And Rugged Look In New Poster Of 'Kubera' Has Got Fans Excited - Check Post Inside
US News
  1. Campaign For Green Card Holders In US To Become Citizens & Register To Vote
  2. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  3. Apple Reaches First Unionized Store Deal In the US, Needs Employee Approvals
  4. Park Fire Becomes Largest Wildfire Of The Year In California Leading To Rampant Destruction And Evacuations
  5. Will Donald Trump Be Next U.S. President? This Is What A Clairvoyant Who Predicted Biden’s Step Down Says
World News
  1. Campaign For Green Card Holders In US To Become Citizens & Register To Vote
  2. Venezuela: Nicolas Maduro Becomes President For 3rd Time, US Says 'Results Don't Reflect Peoples' Will'
  3. Manipulated Video Shared By Musk Mimics Harris's Voice, Raising Concerns About AI In Politics
  4. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  5. Libya: Court Gives 12 Officials Prison Sentences Over Last Year's Deadly Flooding
Latest Stories
  1. Palghar: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader's Son Dies Of Heart Attack During Argument With Rickshaw Driver | On Cam
  2. Watch: 3 Masked Men Opens Fire, Loots Jewellery Worth Rs 11 Lakh From Navi Mumbai Shop
  3. Today's Horoscope For July 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Mumbai: Man Succumbs To Injuries Days After Being Hit By Speeding BMW In Worli
  5. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  6. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: 5 More Arrested; Student Flagged Risk Over Basement Month Ago
  7. India At Paris Olympics 2024 Live Scores And Updates: Ramita Jindal, Arjun Babuta, Men's Archery Team Eye Medal Glory
  8. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal Guide India To Seven-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics