National

SC Lambasts West Bengal Govt On Sandeshkhali Case, Asks ‘How Can State Protect Interests Of Individuals’

The Supreme Court questioned: ‘Why should the state come in as a petitioner for protecting the interest of some private individuals?’

Advertisement

PTI
Supreme Court on Sandeshkhali case | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Supreme Court on Monday lambasted West Bengal government for opposing the CBI investigation into the Sandeshkhali case and questioned why should the state “protect the interest of some private individuals?”

The top court’s observation came while hearing the state government's plea challenging the Calcutta High Court's April 10 order which directed a CBI investigation into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

CBI registers first case in Sandeshkhali matter - null
CBI Files First FIR In Sandeshkhali Case

BY PTI

The apex court questioned: "Why should the state come in as a petitioner for protecting the interest of some private individuals?"

ALSO READ | NHRC Flags ‘Violation Of Human Rights’ In Sandeshkhali Case

Advertisement

The counsel appearing for the state said it was aggrieved by some comments made in the high court order."There are comments about the state government and that is unfair because the state government has taken full action," the counsel said.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who appeared for the state, reportedly said at the outset that the matter may be taken up after a couple of week because they have some very important information which they want to file.

The bench posted the matter for hearing in July.

In its plea before the apex court, the state government has said the high court's order demoralised the entire state machinery, including the police force.

Advertisement

The CBI is already investigating the case of attack on the Enforcement Directorate(ED) officials in Sandeshkhali and has registered three FIRs related to incidents on January 5.

The high court had also directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali and submit a comprehensive report to it on the next date of hearing.

Sandeshkhali case:

West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali village in North 24 Parganas district witnessed sporadic protests against TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides after the complaints of sexual violence and land grab against them.

Shahjahan also went absconding for sometime before he was arrested by ED from a house in Minakhan in North 24 Parganas district, where he was hiding.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. CSK Vs SRH, GT Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Sunday's IPL Matches? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Columbia University Student Speaks on Pro Palestine Protests
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Pedro Cachin, Madrid Open Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Taylor Swift 9-Year Old Fan Scarlett Oliver, Whose Viral Hug Touched Millions, Dies After Cancer Battle
  5. Sports LIVE Updates: NZ Name Squad For T20 World Cup; India Enter Thomas Cup Quarter-Finals
  6. KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  7. KKR Vs DC, IPL Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Congress Will Conduct Caste, Economic Survey, Says Rahul; JD(S) MP Under Fire Over 'Sex Scandal'