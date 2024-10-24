SC Lady Justice: Bar Association Not Okay With New Statue And Other 'Radical Changes'

In a fresh discontent over the introduction of the new statue of the Lady Justice without the blindfold and the sword, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) passed a resolution against the changes which also took into account the changes made to the emblem without consulting its members.
What is the discontent all about?
The discomfort amongst the bar association members stemmed from the new statue of Lady Justice in the Supreme Court that has shed the blindfold while the Constitution replaced the sword in one hand. The recent amends symbolise that Indian law is neither blind nor drastic.
Earlier, while the scales on one hand represented balance and fairness, the sword was a symbol of the power of the law. However, in a bid to get rid of the colonial legacy, the new statue is being seen as an attempt to leave the colonial legacy behind while underlining the message that the law is not blind in new India. It now stands tall at the judges' library in the Supreme Court.
What did the SCBA say?
The resolution passed by SCBA read, “It is observed by the Executive Committee of Supreme Court Bar Association that recently some radical changes have been brought in by the Supreme Court unilaterally like change of its emblem, change in the statue of Lady Justice without consultation with the Bar. We are equal stakeholders in the administration of justice but these changes when proposed, were never brought to our attention. We are totally clueless on the rationale behind these changes.”
Furthermore, the SCBA has also expressed discontent over the proposal of building a museum in the erstwhile judges' library citing their request for cafe-cum-lounge for its members, as the current cafeteria is inadequate to meet their needs.
“Now a museum has apparently been proposed in the erstwhile Judges Library whereas we had demanded a Library, Cafe cum Lounge for the members of the Bar as the present cafeteria is inadequate to cater to the needs of the members of the Bar. We are concerned that despite our objection raised against the proposed Museum in the erstwhile Judges library, work has started for the museum,” SCBA adds in the resolution.