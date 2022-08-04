Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

SC Asks EC To Hold Shinde Faction's Plea To Be Considered 'Real Shiv Sena'

Supreme Court was hearing the petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and its rebel MLAs during the recent Maharashtra political crisis which raised constitutional issues including those related to splits, mergers of political parties, defections, and disqualifications. 

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 12:15 pm

The Supreme Court Thursday asked the Election Commission not to take any decision for now on the Eknath Shinde faction's plea that it be considered the real Shiv Sena and granted the party poll symbol.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said it would take a call by Monday on referring the matters related to the recent Maharashtra political crisis to a constitution bench.

"We will decide whether to refer the matter to the 5-judges constitution bench," the bench, also comprising justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli, said.

The apex court was hearing the petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and its rebel MLAs during the recent Maharashtra political crisis which raised constitutional issues including those related to splits, mergers of political parties, defections, and disqualifications. 

Related stories

Maharashtra Crisis: Supreme Court Asks Shinde Faction To Redraft Submissions On Uddhav Thackeray Camp Petitions

Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party Stares At Split, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Faction Set To Form Separate Group

Tags

National Supreme Court Election Commission Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde Faction Shiv Sena MLAs Rebel MLAs
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Foolishness Of Nehru And Vajpayee...': Subramanian Swamy Hits Out At Former PMs Over China Debate

'Foolishness Of Nehru And Vajpayee...': Subramanian Swamy Hits Out At Former PMs Over China Debate

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case