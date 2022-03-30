SBI FASTag: Benefits, How To Buy And Recharge - All You Need To Know

A FASTag makes it really easy for one to make toll payments on highways within seconds. NETC FASTag has been witnessing exponential year-on-year growth of 53% in terms of its transaction volume.

It touched 243.64 million transactions in February 2022 viz-a-viz 158.96 million transactions in the same month, a year ago.



Here's all you need to know about SBI FASTag

What is SBI FASTag?

SBI FASTag is a device that employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments directly from the prepaid or savings account linked to it. It is affixed on the windscreen of your vehicle and enables you to drive through toll plazas, without stopping for cash transactions.

How to procure SBI FASTag?

Vehicle owners can contact customer care at 1800 11 0018 and the executives will guide them to their nearest PoS location (Tag issuers). SBI has close to 3000 POS locations across the country, wherein customers can visit and procure FASTag. They can also get to know the details of PoS locations by clicking here.

Documents required for procuring SBI FASTag

Application for SBI FASTag to the bank

Registration Certificate (RC) of the vehicle

Photograph of the vehicle owner

ID and address proof

Customers can open his/her account in two categories:

1) Limited KYC holder’s account

This SBI FASTag account cannot have more than Rs. 10,000 in the account

The monthly reload limit is also capped to Rs. 10,000

2) Full KYC Holders account

This SBI FASTag account cannot have more than Rs. 1 lakh in the account

There is no monthly reload cap in this account

Benefits of using FASTag:

Cashless payment on-the-go – SBI FASTag users can seamlessly perform toll payments without the hassle of dealing in cash and tendering exact toll charges

Faster transit saves time – Auto-debit of exact amount through the SBI FASTag enables faster transit through the toll plazas which help customers save time and avoid long queues

Instant SMS alerts – Instant SMS alerts on registered mobile number for toll transactions, low balance, etc.

View transaction history, toll payment history, balance in the account - all in the customer portal

Easy and instant online recharge of SBI FASTag account – SBI FASTag can be recharged online through Credit Card / Debit Card / Net banking/ IMPS etc.

You can also recharge SBI FASTag accounts using YONO SBI by going through following steps:

Log-in to YONO SBI

Click on YONO Pay

Click on FASTag under Quick Payments

Customers will be given the option to recharge FASTag through UPI



Validity of FASTag:

FASTag has unlimited validity