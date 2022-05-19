Thursday, May 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Samajwadi Party MP Asks Opposition To Counter Shivling 'Propaganda'

The MP termed the BJP an RSS organisation and accused both bodies of trying to spoil the atmosphere in the country.

Samajwadi Party MP Asks Opposition To Counter Shivling 'Propaganda'
Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rehman Barq PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 May 2022 5:02 pm

Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rehman Barq on Thursday said the claimed discovery of a Shivling in Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque complex was “false propaganda” and urged opposition parties to counter it.

The local MP said Hindus and Muslims should ensure that such propaganda is stopped as every mosque is now being seen with suspicion.

He asked why Muslims would keep a Shivling at their place of worship as this would be idol worship, which is against the Shariat.

Related stories

Gyanvapi Mosque Case: SC Defers Hearing To Friday, Asks Varanasi Court To Not Hold Trial Today

What Is Places Of Worship Act, Why Is It Relevant In Gyanvapi Mosque Case?

Gyanvapi Mosque Videography Survey Concludes Amid Tight Security; Court Orders Sealing Of Pond Where Shivling Was Found

Earlier this week, Hindu lawyers had claimed that a structure found in the 'Wazookhana' reservoir at the mosque during a court-ordered survey was a Shivling.

The mosque committee members disputed the claim, saying the structure was part of the fountain mechanism at the wazookhana, where people perform ritual ablutions before offering namaz.

The MP termed the BJP an RSS organisation and accused both bodies of trying to spoil the atmosphere in the country.

He said the Waqf board and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and other “responsible people” should work together to save the country and the Muslim community.

Barq also questioned the Uttar Pradesh government’s recent decision not to provide grants to new madrassas.

"This is the result of a conspiracy to hurt Muslims. This is propaganda so that Muslims can’t get education," he claimed.

Tags

National Gyanvapi Mosque Gyanvapi Mosque Case Gyanvapi Case Gyanvapi Masjid Gyanvapi Masjid Complex Shivling False Claims Samajwadi Party Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

BAN Vs SL, 1st Test, Day 5: Live Updates

BAN Vs SL, 1st Test, Day 5: Live Updates

Why Value Investing In The Current Times Make Sense

Why Value Investing In The Current Times Make Sense