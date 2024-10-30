National

Salman Khan Gets Death Threat Again With Demand For Rs 2 Crore; Cops Launch Probe

The Mumbai traffic police on Tuesday received an anonymous message, threatening the actor would be killed if he did not pay Rs two crore, the official said. The police registered a case against the unidentified person and an investigation was on into the matter, he added.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has allegedly received a death threat again along with a demand of Rs two crore following which the Mumbai police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person, an official on Wednesday.

The police registered a case against the unidentified person and an investigation was on into the matter, he added.

Earlier this month, the Mumbai traffic police's WhatsApp helpline desk received a threat message demanding Rs 5 crore from the actor.

The police have arrested a man from Jamshedpur in this connection.

The Mumbai police on Monday arrested a man from Noida in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly issuing a death threat to Salman Khan and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique.

Notably, Khan had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Suspected members of the gang had opened fire outside the actor’s Bandra home in April this year.

A few months back, the Navi Mumbai police uncovered a plot by the Bishnoi gang to kill Khan, leading to security enhancement for the actor.

