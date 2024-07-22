A fire erupted on the Indian Naval Ship Brahmaputra on Sunday evening, while the vessel was undergoing maintenance at the Mumbai naval dockyard. The blaze has since been brought under control, but a junior sailor is still missing.
The navy confirmed that all other personnel on board have been accounted for. The ship, a multirole frigate, is currently lying on its side in the dockyard.
According to an official release by the Indian Navy on Monday, “A fire had broken out on board Indian Naval Ship Brahmaputra, a multi-role frigate, on the evening of July 21 while she was undergoing refit at Naval Dockyard Mumbai."
“The fire was brought under control by the ship’s crew with the assistance of fire fighters from the dockyard and other ships in harbour, by the morning of July 22. Further follow-on actions including sanitisation checks for assessment of residual risk of fire were carried out,” it said.
In the afternoon on Monday, the ship experienced severe listing to one side (port side), the release said. “Despite all efforts, the ship could not be brought to the upright position. The ship continued to list further alongside her berth and is presently resting on one side,” it added.
“All the personnel have been accounted for except one junior sailor, for whom the search is in progress. An inquiry has been ordered by the Indian Navy to investigate the accident,” the release said.
The INS Brahmaputra is the first of the indigenously manufactured 'Brahmaputra' class guided missile frigate. It was commissioned by the Indian Navy in April 2000. The ship's crew consists of 40 officers and 330 sailors.
The ship's name, 'Brahmaputra', originates from the famous river that flows through Assam. The ship's crest features a grey, one-horned Indian rhinoceros against a brown background with white and blue sea waves.