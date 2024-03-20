Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev underwent an emergency brain surgery at a Delhi hospital after suffering from a life-threatening brain bleed.
The Isha Foundation, in a statement, revealed that despite the severity of the situation, Sadhguru is now on the path to recovery and his progress has exceeded expectations.
The surgery, performed by neurosurgeons at Apollo Hospital, was necessitated by a chronic bleed in the brain, which worsened rapidly in the hours leading up to the examination. Despite experiencing severe headaches for the past four weeks, Sadhguru persisted with his commitments, including conducting the nightlong MahaShivRatri celebrations on March 8, 2024.
However, upon arriving in Delhi on March 14, the intensity of the headaches escalated, prompting an urgent MRI scan on the advice of doctors. The scan revealed the critical condition, yet Sadhguru continued his activities until his condition deteriorated further on March 17.
Complaining of weakness in his left leg, along with intensified headaches and persistent vomiting, Sadhguru was finally admitted to the hospital. A subsequent CT scan unveiled a significant increase in brain swelling, posing a life-threatening risk. This led to an immediate emergency brain surgery to alleviate the bleeding and pressure within his skull.
In a video posted on Instagram post-surgery, Sadhguru lightened the mood by joking about the procedure, remarking, "The Apollo hospital neurosurgeons cut through my skull and tried to find something. But they found nothing... totally empty. They gave up and patched it up. Here I am in Delhi, with a patched-up skull but no damage."
Following the surgery, Sadhguru was successfully weaned off the ventilator, indicating positive signs of recovery.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to social media platform 'X' to extend their heartfelt wishes for the speedy recovery of spiritual leader.