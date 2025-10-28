RJD Expels 27 Leaders, Including Two MLAs, for Anti-Party Activities in Bihar

RJD state chief Mangani Lal Mandal said expelled leaders violated party discipline and Mahagathbandhan unity.
In the Bihar assembly elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) dismissed 27 leaders on Monday for engaging in anti-party actions and disobeying the party's principles. These leaders included two MLAs, four former lawmakers, and an MLC.
RJD state chairman Mangani Lal Mandal said in a statement that the leaders who were expelled were also barred from the party's main membership.
“The RJD took disciplinary action against the leaders after it found that they were indulging in anti-party activities against the RJD or Mahagathbandhan nominees", the statement said.
Mohammad Kamran (Govindpur) and Chote Lal Rai (Parasa) are the expelled MLAs. Additionally suspended are former MLC Ganesh Bharti and four former lawmakers: Ram Prakash Mahto, Anil Sahni, Saroj Yadav, and Anil Yadav.
Ritu Jaiswal, Akshay Lal Yadav, Ram Sakha Mahto, Avneesh Kumar, Bhagat Yadav, Mukesh Yadav, Sanjay Rai, Kumar Gaurav, and Rajeev Kushwaha are among the other well-known politicians who were expelled.
Reacting to this, a senior RJD leader said, "The expelled leaders were working against the officially declared candidates of the INDIA bloc and RJD." The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results set to be announced on November 14.
